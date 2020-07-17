Ferrari F40 Smashed in Australia Presumably During Dealership Test Drive

How much is a Ferrari F40 these days? The simple answer is this: if you're not a millionaire, you probably don't know. It's enough to know they're prohibitively expensive not to care about the details. After your tenth million or so, feel free to ask.
It's not that the F40 costs ten million, but you don't want to empty your bank account on a car regardless of whether it costs several thousand or million dollars. Finding out exactly how much you need to buy one usually requires some interaction with the seller, but you'll be hard-pressed to find one under one million.
After all, the F40 is a bit of a legend. The Italian was the world's fastest production car and presumably the first to break the 200 mph (320 km/h) barrier. It was powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that developed 471 hp and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque, even though these official numbers are said to be lower than the actual output, with values well over 500 hp being quoted.
Well, if you're in the market for a Ferrari F40 on the cheap side - and you either live in Australia or don't mind paying for shipping - you might be in luck. It may need a bit of attention to make it brand new again but hey, you can't have it all and keep the money in your pocket as well, can you?
Indeed, sad stories of an F40 crashing in Gold Coast, Australia, have emerged on the web. News reports say the car was worth over $2 million and that it was indeed wearing temporary dealership plates. Whether it was out for a test drive with a client or just taken for a joyride by one of the employees is still unclear at the moment.
The good news is the pretty lousy safety standards of the '80s didn't cause any problems as both occupants walked away without any injuries. The identity of the driver was not revealed, nor is it clear exactly what caused the crash. The police seem to veer toward excessive speed, which is what you would suspect by default whenever an F40 is involved.
However, it's not just the high-power output that can cause problems, but also the much more brutal manner in which the car handles. It has a manual transmission, for example, and if you're not familiar with those, dropping the clutch too abruptly or having the engine revving too high for the speed the car is traveling at can easily make the rear tires spin out of control and have the tail come out. It's all skill, no electronics.
Hopefully, someone who loves Ferrari, or this particular model will think about restoring the car, though an accident like this will put a serious dent in its value going forward. Still, with 1,311 of them ever built and drivers being less and less familiar with what it's like to handle a car like that, you never know when they'll become a true rarity, so it's worth holding on to one.
