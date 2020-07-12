Alfa Romeo Nero Looks Like a Ferrari Monza with More Italian Charm

It’s because the digital artwork courtesy of Instagram designer Andras Veres is based on the Ferrari Monza, a model whose design already has a lot of fans all over the world.But in addition to the standard Ferrari model, the renderings envision the Alfa Romeo Nero with side pipes, which basically improve the sporty look of the car even further.The original Monza launched in 1953, and it landed in the form of a racing model that was supposed to allow Ferrari to dominate the World Sportscar Championship, a series that also made its debut during the same year.Powered by four-cylinder engines created by Aurelio Lampredi, the Monza lineup comprised several models, including the 625 TF that first raced in 1953. Powered by a 2.5-liter engine developing 220 horsepower, this particular racing car was capable of reaching a maximum speed of 240 km/h (150 mph).The 1953 lineup also included the 735 S, an upgraded model this time powered by a 2.9-liter engine.As imagined in the renderings, the potential Alfa Romeo Nero would come with all the bells and whistles of a modern car, and the front fascia is an evolution of the design used by the Italian brand on all its models. The Nero uses what appear to be LEDs for both the headlights and the taillights, thus offering not only a modern piece of technology, but also the necessary equipment that contributes to a sportier look overall.Needless to say, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a model like the Nero to happen anytime soon, despite the renderings themselves proposing a design that would align with the direction Alfa Romeo has embraced for its models.