MINI Hardtops Available With Coral Red Summer Mood in the U.S.

MINI has not been faring very well in the United States during the second quarter of the year – down almost 40% year-over-year. And we already know all is fair in love and war, so the automaker is looking to attract the attention this scorching summer with a little eye-candy. And the Coral Red Edition certainly looks just as sweet as an after-lunch Chupa Chups treat.
The new Coral Red Edition is available in the U.S. for the MINI Hardtop models – both the two-door and four-door can be configured with the special series. Availability is exclusive to the Cooper S version, though, on both Hardtops. The company is offering just 300 units and dealers will start receiving them in August.
The two-door can be had for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $33,275, while the larger Hardtop kicks off at $34,520 (not including the $850 destination and handling fee). The summer vibes are supported by the Coral Red Metallic that was borrowed from the MINI Clubman range, and contrasting elements include the black mirror caps and roof.
There are also other styling touches in “Piano Black”: head- and taillight surrounds, grille, along with the front and back MINI badges and door handles. The Coral Red Edition adopts a more serious tone on the inside, which has been treated to Piano Black trim and a nice “Carbon Black Leatherette” fabric for the seats.
Finishing touches include the fancy 17-inch dual-tone alloys, along with standard equipment that includes LED head- and foglights as well as the proud Union Jack LED taillights.
In case you are wondering how the company came up with the idea for this interesting color, we can tell you the story of a certain 1979 20th Anniversary Edition of the original. It was entitled “The Mini 1100 Special” and arrived with Clubman-inspired design elements as well as a choice of silver metallic or rose metallic paints.
You can imagine the latter served as the source of inspiration for this modern Coral Red reincarnation, don’t you?
