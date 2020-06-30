A MINI Can Double as Workout Gear, but a Convertible Cooper Is Even Better

Bobsleighing looks like a fun sport to take part in, but like with all sports, it takes a lot of hard work, determination and hours at the gym in order to be able to compete in the field. For some, getting to the gym may have been the hardest thing to do given the restrictions necessary to tackle the international health crisis.
Two members of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team had to get creative in order to put in their daily workouts and stay on schedule with preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Since getting to the gym to work with the prowler was no longer an option, sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott resorted to using a MINI 3-Door Hatch instead.
The prowler is known as one of the toughest workout gears athletes can use to get in shape for competitions. It involves a metal sled with weights attached that you have to push on concrete for maximum resistance. A MINI is not exactly it, but it served its purpose, with the duo pushing it up a private street in Peterborough, England.
In recognition of their hard work and dedication, which proved unwavering even during these tough times, MINI UK gave the duo a brand new MINI Convertible Cooper. They can use it to continue training like before or, you know, actually drive it. The Convertible comes in the Jamaican flag.
“MINI have always been a part of my life - I currently own a 1992 Austin Mini and my fiancé owns the MINI 3-Door Hatch we’ve been using to train with, so we are extremely excited to have the new convertible training wheels,” Stephens says in a statement.
“It gives us even more motivation to achieve our goals and we’re grateful that MINI UK has recognized the hard work and focus we have put into our training over the lockdown period,” he adds.
Before the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the team will appear next at the World Championships in Lake Placid NY in February 2021.
The prowler is known as one of the toughest workout gears athletes can use to get in shape for competitions. It involves a metal sled with weights attached that you have to push on concrete for maximum resistance. A MINI is not exactly it, but it served its purpose, with the duo pushing it up a private street in Peterborough, England.
In recognition of their hard work and dedication, which proved unwavering even during these tough times, MINI UK gave the duo a brand new MINI Convertible Cooper. They can use it to continue training like before or, you know, actually drive it. The Convertible comes in the Jamaican flag.
“MINI have always been a part of my life - I currently own a 1992 Austin Mini and my fiancé owns the MINI 3-Door Hatch we’ve been using to train with, so we are extremely excited to have the new convertible training wheels,” Stephens says in a statement.
“It gives us even more motivation to achieve our goals and we’re grateful that MINI UK has recognized the hard work and focus we have put into our training over the lockdown period,” he adds.
Before the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the team will appear next at the World Championships in Lake Placid NY in February 2021.