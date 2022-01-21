Old Honda CR-V Sees Your Reversing Camera and Raises Its CCTV System; Wait, What?

Some autonomous vehicle developers are probably jealous of how many cameras this old Honda CR-V has, and they do appear to be the real deal nonetheless.
With five such gizmos attached to the roof, as far as we can tell anyway, joined by two lights facing backwards that probably turn night into day at the push of a button, the crossover in question was spotted somewhere in the U.S. of A., standing out like a sore thumb.
Besides the multitude of cameras that pretty much make it a rolling CCTV car, assuming that they are indeed functional, a good chunk of the rear windscreen informs those behind that they should ‘smile’. “You are on camera. Any illegal driving activity will be reported to the police. Warning! Absolutely do not tailgate this vehicle.”
Looking like it’s a few mods away from becoming an anti-purge machine, it was made famous in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, where it gathered almost 6,000 likes at the time of writing, and numerous comments. Most of them try to paint a virtual image of the owner, who would apparently fit the khaki shorts, and sandals with white socks bill. Others said that he would wear a WWII veteran cap despite being born in the ‘60s, as well as a tactical vest, and phone holster on his belt.
Jokes aside, we’d be curious to find out what made the owner fit their ride with numerous cameras, and write the aforementioned words out back. Surely, it couldn’t have been the horrible urban traffic, and people constantly breaking all sorts of traffic laws, right? Because otherwise, such gimmicks would become more common, and the police would be literally flooded with footage showing drivers do all sorts of crazy things, like standing on the top of your car while it’s sinking, and taking a selfie.
