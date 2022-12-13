Despite Elon Musk's Promises, Client Had to Sue Tesla to Have FSD Hardware Update

On July 19, 2021, we wrote that Tesla was charging $1,500 from its Full Self-Driving customers to give them the hardware the EV maker and Elon Musk promised they would have since April 22, 2019, on – or October 19, 2016, as a blog post on Tesla’s website still states. For all customers demanding their cars to have HW 3.0 – the Autopilot computer that would give Tesla buyers a robotaxi by 2020 – Musk said they would get the hardware for free. Ian Jordan didn’t. He sued Tesla and won.

6 photos