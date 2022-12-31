This Solar Phone Mount Is the Tesla Gadget You Didn’t Know You Needed

The phone accessory market is a niche that’s always growing, and it happens for a very good reason: companies out there keep investing in new innovative products, some of which really help make the experience behind the wheel more comfortable.
A new product called Marvo is one of the devices that promise to impress with a rather innovative approach, as it makes keeping your mobile phone in place a lot more convenient.
Let’s be honest about it: there are thousands of phone holders out there but finding out that truly keeps the device in place securely is, well, challenging. I’ve tried nearly all of them, from the cheap models that cost only a couple of bucks on the likes of AliExpress to premium devices that promise a high-end experience.
All of them come with various flaws, and at the end of the day, I came to a simple conclusion: there’s no such thing as a perfect car phone holder. The reason is as basic as it could be: because of the high number of cars out there, it’s hard for these companies to build a universal phone holder that works for all drivers.
Marvo isn’t necessarily aimed at everybody out there, as it was built with certain Tesla models in mind. Thanks to a special bottom clip design, the phone mount can be easily installed in the Model 3 and the Model Y to securely keep the mobile device in place.
However, thanks to further upgrades, the device can be used in pretty much any car out there using traditional installation methods.
If you look at this phone holder, it’s pretty clear what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. The gadget comes with solar charging, which means it can power its sensors without the need for a cable (a USB-C port, however, is still available, just in case, you know, you’re driving at night). What are the sensors for?
The idea that helped Marvo come to be was to make the experience as convenient as possible for the driver, so the sensors power the semi-automatic switch that opens the holder when you want to remove and install the mobile device. Everything happens wireless, so you won’t have to press any button for the whole thing.
The device integrates a 190 mAh battery, while the 1W solar panel should provide a maximum of 300 mAh per hour, obviously during perfect charging conditions.
Built using zinc alloy and tipping the scales at 104 grams, Marvo looks pretty premium, so it’s no surprise it was such a successful project on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign came to an end a few days ago, with the shipping now projected to start in January. You can secure the super early bird package for just $59.
Let’s be honest about it: there are thousands of phone holders out there but finding out that truly keeps the device in place securely is, well, challenging. I’ve tried nearly all of them, from the cheap models that cost only a couple of bucks on the likes of AliExpress to premium devices that promise a high-end experience.
All of them come with various flaws, and at the end of the day, I came to a simple conclusion: there’s no such thing as a perfect car phone holder. The reason is as basic as it could be: because of the high number of cars out there, it’s hard for these companies to build a universal phone holder that works for all drivers.
Marvo isn’t necessarily aimed at everybody out there, as it was built with certain Tesla models in mind. Thanks to a special bottom clip design, the phone mount can be easily installed in the Model 3 and the Model Y to securely keep the mobile device in place.
However, thanks to further upgrades, the device can be used in pretty much any car out there using traditional installation methods.
If you look at this phone holder, it’s pretty clear what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. The gadget comes with solar charging, which means it can power its sensors without the need for a cable (a USB-C port, however, is still available, just in case, you know, you’re driving at night). What are the sensors for?
The idea that helped Marvo come to be was to make the experience as convenient as possible for the driver, so the sensors power the semi-automatic switch that opens the holder when you want to remove and install the mobile device. Everything happens wireless, so you won’t have to press any button for the whole thing.
The device integrates a 190 mAh battery, while the 1W solar panel should provide a maximum of 300 mAh per hour, obviously during perfect charging conditions.
Built using zinc alloy and tipping the scales at 104 grams, Marvo looks pretty premium, so it’s no surprise it was such a successful project on Kickstarter. The crowdfunding campaign came to an end a few days ago, with the shipping now projected to start in January. You can secure the super early bird package for just $59.