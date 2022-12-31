2014 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Collection Started With the Chevrolet SS

Starting a Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt collection sounds like an exciting endeavor, but it wouldn't be easy if you're short on cash. Mattel launched this series back in 2007, so you'd need to collect cars from across 17 different years. There were only 12 STH items per year at first, but that number grew to 15 starting in 2011. Today we'll be looking at all the Super Treasure Hunts that were revealed in 2014.