A Brief History of Hot Wheels: the More Recent Tesla Castings

There are plenty of reasons why people would consider starting a Hot Wheels Tesla collection. Perhaps they have a 1:1 model in their garage and they'd like to double down on their newly discovered passion. Or they might not be able to afford one yet, and opting for the 1/64 scale is their only option at present time. Either way, we've looked into this idea to see exactly how big of a task it is to achieve a complete Tesla diecast collection.