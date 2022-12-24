10 Best Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt Cars in 2022

We've lost count of how many different Hot Wheels cars we've seen all year. But we know for sure that Mattel has released a total of 15 Super Treasure Hunt models and 15 Regular Treasure Hunt ones. Each of them was assigned to a certain case, and they provided an extra incentive for collectors to go out and look for them. Today, we'll be ranking the Top 10 Regular Treasure Hunt models this year, which might look different for some of you.