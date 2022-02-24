For President's Day, Former POTUS Barack Obama and Family Go Whale Watching in Maui

Former President Barack Obama and his family are one of the most relatable families in the public eye. Except when they go on expensive vacations on yachts and private jets. But their new holiday in Hawaii is very attainable, except for the Secret Service detail.
The former First Family took a vacation over President’s Day weekend in Hawaii. Barack and Michelle Obama were joined by their daughters, Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23, and friends, on their ride along the coastline of former POTUS’ home state of Hawaii.
The family, who is frequently showing they’re as relatable as it gets, was enjoying a whale watching tour, according to The Daily Mail. They were on board on a 53-ft (16-meter) double-decked yacht on Ma’alaea Bay, and were summer-ready in swimsuits, taking pictures of their surroundings.
The boat they were on is a Lani Kai II, a vessel that, according to Maui Snorkeling, can accommodate up to 72 passengers on the private boat charters, and 50 for the public snorkeling tours. And it even comes with a water slide. The vessels travel from Ma’alea Harbor to Molokini Crater, Turtle Tow, and Coral Gardens.
The yacht has reportedly been an attraction for celebrities since its launch in August 2020. According to the official website, many Hollywood productions, professional athletes, or celebrities stepped foot on the vessel. There are three packages to choose from, a morning or afternoon snorkeling tour, or you can even charter a private group tour.
The Obamas got a chance to look at the whales from a front-row seat, and paparazzi caught them taking pictures of a humpback whale just feet away from the boat.
The former POTUS had a Secret Service team with him, but he was kind enough to take pictures of the crew members at the end of the tour before debarking and hopping in a Chevrolet Suburban.
The family, who is frequently showing they’re as relatable as it gets, was enjoying a whale watching tour, according to The Daily Mail. They were on board on a 53-ft (16-meter) double-decked yacht on Ma’alaea Bay, and were summer-ready in swimsuits, taking pictures of their surroundings.
The boat they were on is a Lani Kai II, a vessel that, according to Maui Snorkeling, can accommodate up to 72 passengers on the private boat charters, and 50 for the public snorkeling tours. And it even comes with a water slide. The vessels travel from Ma’alea Harbor to Molokini Crater, Turtle Tow, and Coral Gardens.
The yacht has reportedly been an attraction for celebrities since its launch in August 2020. According to the official website, many Hollywood productions, professional athletes, or celebrities stepped foot on the vessel. There are three packages to choose from, a morning or afternoon snorkeling tour, or you can even charter a private group tour.
The Obamas got a chance to look at the whales from a front-row seat, and paparazzi caught them taking pictures of a humpback whale just feet away from the boat.
The former POTUS had a Secret Service team with him, but he was kind enough to take pictures of the crew members at the end of the tour before debarking and hopping in a Chevrolet Suburban.
Obama family spends Presidents Day weekend whale watching in Hawaii— TY (@itsmeagain01234) February 24, 2022
https://t.co/Z94IDSqoff