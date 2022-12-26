Porsche 550 Spyder Joins Ford GT40 and Four More Cars in Special Matchbox Set

Earlier today I was back behind the wheel of my daily driver and I needed to make a quick pit stop. I came across a rather obscure gas station, and I didn't expect to find any diecast cars inside. But there they were: several Hot Wheels castings and some Matchbox models as well. I first intended to buy a fire truck, but then opted for the Matchbox Best of France Renault Megane for some reason.
If you've been paying attention to Matchbox over the past 12 months, you may have noticed the increasing flow of new castings and designs. Just like with Hot Wheels, there are different types of items to collect and each one has its strong points. The more accurate and life-like a replica vehicle appears to be, the bigger its success. So it's no wonder why the Moving Parts series by Matchbox is getting so much attention. Most Hot Wheels collectors would have to buy a Red Line Club exclusive to have that feature.
And we've recently come across this video of a collector opening up Mix 6 of the Matchbox Moving Parts. The first item you'll notice inside is the '72 Volkswagen Beetle Dragster and you can tell why this is so special even before it gets released from its plastic prison. We've seen two variations of this casting before, both of which were introduced in 2022. It could do with some nicer wheels, but then again this is not exactly a premium item as you can get it for $10 or less.
If the 1964 Chevy C10 Pickup looks familiar, that's because Matchbox has also used this casting twice before. Its most recent appearance was in the Collectors Series, where the same opening hood feature was put to good use. The 1956 Morris Minor is a brand new casting for the diecast manufacturer, which goes to show that its line-up of products is continuously expanding. But this model is about to be eclipsed by arguably one of the coolest cars of all time: the Porsche 550 Spyder.
If you remember playing Need for Speed: Porsche when you were a kid, then you'll know what this car is capable of and how valuable it is. Chances are that you've never seen a black version of this car before, but Matchbox already released a Silver one back in 2021. The design is truly timeless, and it's nice to get a glimpse of that tiny engine in the back once the rear section is flung open.
The Ford GT40 is a worthy adversary, to say the least, and it has a similar mechanism to reveal its V8 "heart". Those of you who love this car, are probably aware of the fact that there Matchbox has previously released several more different castings of it, some of which can cost as much as $400.
While we have to appreciate the fact that the '80 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL is a brand-new casting, we also can't help but notice that it's a bit rough around the edges. It has opening doors and it's also the last collectible in Mix 6. With any luck, you should be able to pick all these cars up for $40 or less. Just don't wear yourself out by buying all the castings you can think of, as running out of space or cash isn't pleasant at all.
