Porsche 550 Spyder Joins Ford GT40 and Four More Cars in Special Matchbox Set

Earlier today I was back behind the wheel of my daily driver and I needed to make a quick pit stop. I came across a rather obscure gas station, and I didn't expect to find any diecast cars inside. But there they were: several Hot Wheels castings and some Matchbox models as well. I first intended to buy a fire truck, but then opted for the Matchbox Best of France Renault Megane for some reason.

