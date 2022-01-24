Porsche 356 to 911, We Play the Evolution Mode of the Classic Need for Speed Game

We've recently covered the Factory Driver mode of the game, but you can't enjoy NFS: Porsche without going through the Evolution phases. There are three sections here: the Classic Era, the Golden Era, and the Modern Era. You start with 11,000 credits in your account. And you're looking at a 356 model-only event. You'll be driving on two tracks, Normandie and Cote D'Azur. So it's time to buy a car!It all starts with a dream
There are no used cars just yet, so a brand new one will have to do. There's a choice between a Porsche 356 1100 Cabriolet and a Coupe Ferdinand. Comparing the two cars, you'll notice what should have been obvious already. The Coupe is a better choice, as it has a better handling rating. And it's going to take the whole budget to get your first car.
After finishing the factory driver mode, this feels like a snail race. It takes some time to get the little 356 up to 60 mph (96 kph), but it still feels fun, as you're racing against cars that have the same performance specs. You never really go over 74 mph (120 kph). The first race is going to take you about 5 minutes if you go flat out everywhere. Just don't expect to break any records.
And now the fun part, seeing how much faster the car is after the upgrades. Now, you shouldn't expect any miracles, at least not at this level. But it is nice to feel the evolution of your chosen vehicle. Two races into the game, and the year is now 1956. I guess it's time to buy a new car, as you can only enter the next tournament with the "recently released" 356 A. There are quite a few variants to choose from.
Thank God for the Car Compare section, where you can see which of those vehicles is the fastest out of the bunch. If you haven't got enough money, consider selling some parts off of your old car, or perhaps the whole car. If you still need more cash, consider the following option. Go into the Used cars section, buy a damaged Porsche, fix it, and sell it for profit.
At this point, if you know what you're doing, chances are that you aren't going to damage your car, but that's bound to change later on in the game. Moving on to the third tournament, the year is 1960, and the new 356 B is now available. Time to fix a few more cars and sell them for a profit. I bought a 1956 356 A 1600 Cabriolet for 15,556 credits. It required damage repairs amounting to 2,754 credits.
After the fix-up, its value was now up to an impressive 20,611. I advertised the car for 21,000 credits, and the game offered to pay up that same amount. Most often than not, you'll get offers that are lower than what you asked for. Try to consider the mileage of the car that you're buying. The lower the mileage, the bigger the profit! After finishing the 356 B tournament, the year is 1965.
Porsche 911 is available at the dealership. If you plan on upgrading the car before entering the first race, you should have a budget of about 30,000 credits at your disposal. Just remember, crashing cars will get more and more expensive as you go up the ladder.
The 911 is the first car since the start of the Evolution mode that can hit 124 mph (200 kph). But it can be a bit of a handful going around some of the faster corners, so expect some damage repairs after each race. Finishing this tournament lands you a further 4 years in the future, and you're now facing a new 911-exclusive tournament, with a total of 3 races. Of course, an upgrade to the 1967 911 S is in order. The 911 S is slightly faster, and the racing action is getting more and more exciting than before. And that marks the end of the classic era!
As a bonus for completing this challenge, you get the chance of winning a 1956 Porsche 550 A Spyder! But there's one more test to go through before that. Even though the 550 is an older model, it still felt exciting to drive, and I managed to finish the 5 laps in under 10 minutes! With the Classic Era now completed, you can move on to the next challenge!
