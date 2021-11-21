1979 Ford Bronco Is in Fact a 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor in Disguise

Things aren't always quite what they seem to be. Restomods have a way of providing extreme levels of excitement, given the right circumstances. The element of surprise will be the main catalyst towards leaving a strong impression on the beholder. And this 1979 Ford Bronco is bound to blow your mind in an instant.
Somehow this vehicle reminds me of a quote from Sun Tzu's "Art of War": "appear weak when you are strong and strong when you are weak". Looking at this crew-cab Bronco you can't help but feel that something is off. And that feeling is going to be amplified if you happen to hear the engine as well. The Wyoming title has this thing listed as a 1979 Ford and it does indeed have some old-school Bronco and F-250 body parts on it.
But underneath all that, this is a certified 2011 Ford F-150 Raptor. It feels and drives like a 2011 Raptor because that's what it is. While some people would have swapped a Raptor engine into an old Ford, the people over at Sweet Brothers Restomods in Upton, Wyoming went the other way around. They started with a Raptor chassis and adapted the Bronco body parts to make them fit.
This way you get the old-school look while retaining the perks of modern technology. I'm sure that this kind of approach isn't going to be appealing to everyone, but you have to admit that it does make sense. The moment you'll open the door and see the cabin you'll realize that it's got all the amenities you'd expect from a 2011 Ford F-150. But that's not the most interesting part of this build.
Roush supercharger, so the future owner will have access to a whopping 540 horsepower. That's not quite as fast as a modern-day TRX, but there's always the option of getting a bigger Whipple supercharger if power is that important to you! According to the seller, this truck has required an investment of about $160,000 in parts and some 3,200 man-hours all in all.
Some of you will remember that this isn't the first Raptor in disguise built by Sweet Brothers Restomod. Earlier this year they showcased a 1979 Ford F-150 Regular Cab that was built using the same principle. At that time they announced that a Bronco-style Restomod is in development and they kept their word on that. Considering the workload and parts required to get the job done, it comes as no surprise that this car is already attracting a lot of interest.
It has just been posted on Bring a Trailer and the bid is already up to $112,000. The auction ends 9 days from now. So we might see that value increase towards about $200,000, which is rumored to have been the initial price for this truck. If that's not going to be an issue for you, all there's left is to have it picked up from Sheridan, Wyoming, and delivered to your home.
