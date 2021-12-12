There’s a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hiding in This Crowded Storage Unit, Original 351C-4V

More on this:

1 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Sees Daylight After 41 Years, Still Full of Dust

2 This Half of a 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Most Ambitious Project Car You’ll Ever Find

3 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Now Available as a LEGO Technic Collection Piece

4 All-Original 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Garage Find Goes Outside After 27 Years, M Code

5 Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test