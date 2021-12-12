There’s a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hiding in This Crowded Storage Unit, Original 351C-4V

Classic Mach 1 Mustangs are among the most sought-after cars for people in the restoration business, but at the same time, collectors out there are also ready to spend a small fortune to park an original model in their garage.
This isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the car’s performance appetite has always impressed, doubling as a very strong incentive to get a Mustang in the first place.
The model we have here clearly doesn’t come in its best shape, but on the other hand, it’s a mysterious Mach 1 example whose condition needs to be further explored after leaving that crowded storage unit it’s currently parked in.
The Facebook Marketplace seller says this 1971 Mustang Mach 1 still comes with the original 351C-4V (5.7-liter) unit under the hood, though on the other hand, no further specifics have been provided.
So, in theory, while the original engine is still there, nobody knows for sure if it’s still starting or not. We have no clue if it turns over either, so at first glance, this Ford Mustang requires a very thorough inspection to be able to tell just how much can still be saved.
The floors seem to be in a very rough condition, and the owner themselves admits they require major patches. But other than that, it’s a solid Mustang, we’re being told, so it could be a good candidate for a restoration job, especially if the engine is still alive.
Depending on the current condition of the V8 under the hood, this Mustang Mach 1 can be an awesome find or a model that is a nightmare to restore. Such a 1971 Mach 1 could be worth quite a lot in a mint condition, but at the same time, it goes without saying it’s not easy and cheap to bring everything back to a tip-top shape.
Parked in Orange City, Florida, this Mustang can be yours today for $4,200.
