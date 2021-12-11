1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Sees Daylight After 41 Years, Still Full of Dust

The engine lineup on the 1967 Mustang started with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 2-barrel version of the 289 (Windsor) rated at 200 horsepower.
However, Ford also offered more powerful options, including a 4-barrel sibling of the 289, this time producing 225 horsepower, as well as a 390 (6.4-liter) FE offering 320 horsepower.
The Mustang that we have here still comes with the original 289 unit under the hood, though its condition is currently unknown.
This is because the car has recently been pulled from long-time storage, with eBay seller grunenwald2005 explaining this Mustang spent no less than 41 years in hiding. Painted in Highland Green, the Mustang fastback still exhibits a lot of dust and dirt, so the new owner would have the opportunity to discover everything about it, just like on a fresh barn find.
It goes without saying this isn’t a mint condition Mustang, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the last time it’s been on the road was in 1980. The floors, for example, need major patches, so you should inspect the car in person in order to determine its condition more accurately.
The interior is apparently in pretty good shape, and the seller guarantees it’s complete. If this is indeed true, then the restoration of this Mustang isn’t such a big challenge after all, though once again, this can only be correctly assessed after an in-person inspection.
But at first glance, this Mustang seems to be a rare find that ticks many of the boxes regarding a solid restoration candidate. If the engine is indeed running, the car could end up being worth quite a small fortune, and this makes it a project car many would be willing to pay big bucks for.
On the other hand, the asking price could be a little too ambitious, as the seller expects to get nearly $25,000 for this Mustang.
