1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Sees Daylight After 41 Years, Still Full of Dust

The engine lineup on the 1967 Mustang started with a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 2-barrel version of the 289 (Windsor) rated at 200 horsepower. 13 photos



The Mustang that we have here still comes with the original 289 unit under the hood, though its condition is currently unknown.



This is because the car has recently been pulled from long-time storage, with eBay seller



It goes without saying this isn’t a mint condition



The interior is apparently in pretty good shape, and the seller guarantees it’s complete. If this is indeed true, then the restoration of this Mustang isn’t such a big challenge after all, though once again, this can only be correctly assessed after an in-person inspection.



But at first glance, this Mustang seems to be a rare find that ticks many of the boxes regarding a solid restoration candidate. If the engine is indeed running, the car could end up being worth quite a small fortune, and this makes it a project car many would be willing to pay big bucks for.



