This Half of a 1965 Ford Mustang Is the Most Ambitious Project Car You’ll Ever Find

The Ford Mustang legacy makes this model one of the sought-after classics when it comes to a restoration process, but finding the right candidate for the job isn’t always easy.
And yet, someone on eBay claims they have just the right “fastback project,” though as you’ll discover in the next few lines, what you’re going to get is actually half of a 1965 Mustang. Or maybe even less.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they’re the living proof a picture is worth a thousand words.
It makes little sense to discuss the condition of the car, mostly because you can barely call it a car in the first place. eBay seller allen724, however, says whoever buys this Mustang can fully restore it or turn the shell into a racecar. Certainly, it’d be a heck of a restoration, there’s no doubt about, especially because 99 percent of the car seems to be missing.
The owner says this Mustang has been sitting on the side of the road for nearly 50 years, and most of its parts have been used for other projects. So yes, this Mustang was used as a donor car, and what you see here is pretty much what’s left after all these years.
This is the cheapest 1965 Mustang on the web, the owner says, and at some level, they’re not wrong. Though once again, bringing it back on the road will be a nightmare and will totally require a lot of work.
And yet, all of these don’t necessarily mean nobody wants to use this Mustang for a restoration process. The auction has already received 10 bids, with the top offer right now reaching $117.
The pricing totally makes sense considering you’re getting only a small part of what was once a 1965 Mustang, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how much the lucky winner ends up paying for this rusty cage.
