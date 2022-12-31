Tesla Model X Owner Who Bought a Rivian R1S Makes It Clear Which One He Prefers

Tesla launched the Model X in 2015 as the market’s most advanced three-row SUV and the only one with an electric powertrain. Seven years later, there’s a new kid in town wearing a Rivian badge. For the first time, the Model X has a worthy rival, and a comparison is not flattering for the Tesla SUV.
Tesla wowed everyone when it introduced the Model X in 2012, not least thanks to its signature “falcon doors.” The same feature was the main reason the Model X production was delayed until 2015. Nevertheless, the Model X lived up to expectations, and its wing doors became one of the most daring design choices in modern automotive history. Tesla even used it for advertising, and the famous “dancing mode” has made many jaws drop.
YouTuber Ryan Pineda was convinced that the Tesla Model X was one of the greatest vehicles of all time, especially since he owned one. Until Rivian started deliveries of the R1S, there weren’t other cars if you wanted a three-row electric vehicle, so the choice was natural. But things changed once Rivian launched the R1S, and Pineda wanted to try the alternative. Rivian’s story wasn’t much different from the Tesla’s, so Pineda had to wait three years after ordering the R1S until he finally took delivery.
The Rivian R1S offers three rows of seats as standard and comes with all the perks you’d expect from a luxury SUV. Based on a truck chassis, it’s also more rugged for off-road adventures, something the Tesla Model X is less prepared to handle. But probably the best feature is its price: at $78,000, the Rivian R1S is considerably less expensive than the Tesla Model X, which starts at $125,000 for the seven-seat variant. Despite this difference, the finish quality is better, and Pineda mentions that he also owns a Porsche, so he knows what he’s talking about.
It’s hard not to notice in the video Pineda shared on YouTube that he is impressed by the Rivian R1S. Right from the start, the delivery experience went beyond expectations. A Rivian specialist delivered the R1S and gave Pineda a full walk-through, taking the time to explain every detail about the SUV. The fresh Rivian owner then explains what makes the R1S such a great vehicle and why he thinks it “destroys the Model X.”
Not everything is golden, and Ryan mentions that the SUV didn’t come with a spare tire. It’s not a big issue, though, as he can buy one aftermarket. At the same time, the air compressor in the back gives him peace of mind in a flat-tire situation. Another interesting thing that Pineda is talking about is the doors, which don’t seem to shut easily, needing a vigorous slam. There are so many things that Pineda loves raving about, so it’s better to watch the video and learn a few things about the R1S.
YouTuber Ryan Pineda was convinced that the Tesla Model X was one of the greatest vehicles of all time, especially since he owned one. Until Rivian started deliveries of the R1S, there weren’t other cars if you wanted a three-row electric vehicle, so the choice was natural. But things changed once Rivian launched the R1S, and Pineda wanted to try the alternative. Rivian’s story wasn’t much different from the Tesla’s, so Pineda had to wait three years after ordering the R1S until he finally took delivery.
The Rivian R1S offers three rows of seats as standard and comes with all the perks you’d expect from a luxury SUV. Based on a truck chassis, it’s also more rugged for off-road adventures, something the Tesla Model X is less prepared to handle. But probably the best feature is its price: at $78,000, the Rivian R1S is considerably less expensive than the Tesla Model X, which starts at $125,000 for the seven-seat variant. Despite this difference, the finish quality is better, and Pineda mentions that he also owns a Porsche, so he knows what he’s talking about.
It’s hard not to notice in the video Pineda shared on YouTube that he is impressed by the Rivian R1S. Right from the start, the delivery experience went beyond expectations. A Rivian specialist delivered the R1S and gave Pineda a full walk-through, taking the time to explain every detail about the SUV. The fresh Rivian owner then explains what makes the R1S such a great vehicle and why he thinks it “destroys the Model X.”
Not everything is golden, and Ryan mentions that the SUV didn’t come with a spare tire. It’s not a big issue, though, as he can buy one aftermarket. At the same time, the air compressor in the back gives him peace of mind in a flat-tire situation. Another interesting thing that Pineda is talking about is the doors, which don’t seem to shut easily, needing a vigorous slam. There are so many things that Pineda loves raving about, so it’s better to watch the video and learn a few things about the R1S.