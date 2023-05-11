Brand New 410-HP 1932 Ford Hot Rod Is Coming Along Great Ahead of Summer Unveiling

Despite new custom cars coming into the public eye on an almost constant basis, it's not every day we get to see the various stages one goes through before being ready to wow the crowds. And that makes this 1932 Ford Deuce project even more spectacular.
The first time we stumbled upon this ride was back in November last year. It was then when the Ford was announced as a joint project between several big names in the American custom industry, including Streamline Custom Designs, United Pacific, and Johnson's Hot Rod Shop.
There is a reason this car is being put together. Scheduled to be shown in complete form sometime this summer at the Summit Racing Nationals in Ohio (starting June 22), it will then become the Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle for the 2023/2024 Goodguys custom show season.
Since the first time we saw it as an empty shell we got just a single other update on the car, back in January, when the chassis was shown. And now, so close to the time when the build should be complete, we see for the first time body and chassis sitting together.
The bodywork comes from United Pacific, and we're talking about a fresh steel build, not some re-made body of an old Ford Deuce. As such, it also comes with a series of elements not seen on the original car, including extended front fenders, and an extra section at the rear to connect the shorter fender there with the running board.
It's slammed over a chassis made with all the elements one would expect from a build of this caliber, including frame rails, boxing plates, and cross members.
For suspension, the car will use a transverse leaf spring setup with Ridetech shocks for the front and a Ridetech shock-backed rear with sway bars. For stopping power, the hot rod will deploy Wilwood calipers and rotors, with the braking system shaped in such a way as to remind people of the tech used back in the 1940s by the American carmaker.
The front of the car is where a Roush Performance-sourced engine will be fitted. Hiding under a Rootlieb hood, it's not exaggeratedly big, coming in at a manageable 347ci, but it will develop a staggering 410 hp, in effect making a Deuce a true monster. An automatic transmission (a Bowler Tru-Street 4R70W, to be exact) will handle the troop as it's sent to a set of wheels that will wear airless tires.
With the new photo showing the build in this advance state we also got just a bit of info about the interior, meaning we now know that a Vintage Air system will come with the Deuce.
It's unlikely we’ll get more info on this project until it's shown in full glory, so stay close for that.
