Brand New 1932 Ford Deuce Hot Rod Starts With This Chassis, Full Build to Be a Giveaway

For what it’s worth, and despite its many shortcomings, 2022 was a pretty good year for the American custom car industry. We know that’s so on account of the many modified or built vehicles that came to light last year at various specialized shows. And 2023 seems to be shaping up to be equally as lucrative.
Back in November, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association announced it is working on a new Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle for the 2023/2024 custom show season. We know it’s centered around a 1932 Ford five-window coupe, and by the looks of it will be amazing.
The details provided back then by Goodguys pointed to the build being a joint project involving several shops, including Streamline Custom Designs, United Pacific, and Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop. None of them needs an introduction, given their past work – just have a look at the 1973 Dodge Challenger Chastizer, for instance, and you’ll know what I mean.
As the first month of the new year is about to end, Goodguys decided to give us an update on the project, and the main focus was, of course, the chassis. Described as a first-rate piece of hardware, it is being put together by Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop using frame rails, boxing plates, cross members, welding, and all the other elements and techniques that make Ford hot rods so appreciated in some circles.
All of the above was to be expected, but the details released last week give us a closer look at the more complete setup. We’re told the metal chassis is supported by a transverse leaf spring with Ridetech shocks up front, while the rear is fitted with a sway bar backed by shocks from the same Ridetech.
The chassis will make the connection to the ground through a set of wheels wrapped in airless tires, making it look much more antique than what any other choice might have achieved.
When the chassis is ready (we have no info on that yet), body panels sourced from United Pacific and forced to stand together in the shape of a five-window coupe from a bygone era will be slapped onto it.
For engine, the 1932 Ford will use a Roush Performance engine, 347ci in size and capable of developing some 410 horsepower. It’s likely an automatic transmission will be chosen to harness the powerplant’s output.
As work on the 1932 Ford Deuce Goodguys hot rod continues, it’s likely we’ll get more updates on the story, so stay tuned for more on this project.
