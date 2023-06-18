Would You Like to See the Redesigned Kia Carnival Ahead of Time, Even if Unofficially?

In the grand scheme of things, the automotive industry is just a little wheel in the all-mighty assembly – and yet, somehow, it always manages to stand out in all crowds. Either for positive things, like the Rimac Nevera setting 23 world records for performance cars in the span of a single day or for the negative stuff, like the almost certain (upcoming) death of various passenger car sectors.
For example, the current love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks (plus the EV lifestyle) has led to many people asking themselves why they would need sedans when SUVs are just as stylish, why would they need a big minivan when a seven-seat crossover can achieve the same tasks, or why would they need a station wagon when a pickup truck can haul and tow even more? With that being said, that doesn't mean all soccer mom and hockey dad jokes revolving around family MPVs have become obsolete in places like the North American car market. After all, a few minivans are still on sale at US dealerships – like the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, or Kia Carnival.
Speaking of the latter, earlier during spring, we noticed that the South Korean automaker was preparing to pump fresh blood into the Carnival as the minivan got spied on by our spy photographer partners with what looked like an EV9-inspired styling hiding under thick layers of camouflage. The compelling family car then entered the 2024 model year with minor packaging changes, signaling that Kia was not ready just yet to present the upcoming changes – and also that its 2025MY will probably feature more significant upgrades.
Well, if you really cannot wait any longer to see if those modifications can resurrect consumer interest for the MPV in detriment to favoring the next mid-size crossover with the same number of seats instead, then let us hear a word from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have recently imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released 2025 Kia Carnival large MPV. The resident pixel master has been very thorough on this one, so the host packed the unofficial presentation video (embedded below) with all the goodies – CGIs of both the front and end, an interior color reel, plus the exterior hue analysis.
By the way, if you suddenly feel like the rush of owning a new MPV is going through your bloodstream, no worries. We have plentifully more examples from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, keeps taking up the task of revealing all sorts of minivans – albeit only virtually. Here is the latest example – his vision of the 2025 or 2026 Nissan Caravan (Urvan/Homy/King Van) as an electric model. And while that one is embedded below, if you follow the YT link to the source, there is an entire library of CGI vans waiting for someone to fall in love with them all over again – from Toyota Proaces to the Mercedes-Benz Vito and even a hypothetical GMC van conversion.
