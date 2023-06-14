Could This Longer, Sleeker, Chopped Dodge Challenger X Be America's Perfect Cruiser?

Right now, everyone and their mother probably knows that the ICE-powered Dodge Challenger and Charger models live on borrowed time. And they have until the end of 2023 model year production to leave their unfathomable mark on America's pony and muscle car society. Both in the real world, as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out.
Although they have their fair share of problems – as reported by the rumor mill, the S650 seventh-gen Mustang production is delayed, and the first units could arrive on the market this fall instead of during the summer – it's probably an ongoing forever party at the Ford headquarters for the corner office head honchos since they heard Dodge and Chevrolet are giving up on their competing nameplates.
More precisely, the sixth generation Camaro will bow out in January 2024 after the 2024 model year concludes production with just two unique edition models under its belt – the encompassing Collector's Edition and the ZL1-dedicated Garage 56 limited series of just 56 units. Meanwhile, Stellantis has ordained for Dodge to get rid of the Hemi V8 after no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions, including the 1,025-hp (on E85) 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
Then it is all about the novel Banshee EV lifestyle with nine levels of zero-emissions power for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept. The only problem is the show car has two doors instead of four, implying that the Charger EV might revert to its usual coupe self – and that leaves the fate of the Challenger perilously hanging in the balance. Well, that is all in the real world.
Meanwhile, across the parallel universes of CGI experts, some people could care less about the impending EV transformation. For example, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok crying their OEM outrage – this time of the Mopar variety. Frankly, it is extremely rare when this pixel master fiddles with Americana stuff, as he is more of a traditional Old Continent and JDM inclination. But things are bound to get wild when he graces the US of A with his attention.
Of course, we never expected to see any Daffy Duck jokes across his social media reel. But here it is, the chopped top, longer, and sleeker Dodge Challenger X vision, an all-black muscle car with Aerodisc front wheels, deep-dish rear rims, humongous side exhausts, and the looks of an elegant grand touring cruiser! Oh, and it is also painted yellow at the front, hence the WWII warplane influence and abundant yellow-beak black duck jokes that ensued in the comments section. Virtually everyone approved the project and then chipped in, trying to produce hilarious nicknames like Hell-Quack, Daffy Duck Edition, or SuperQwack, among others. Cool, right?
More precisely, the sixth generation Camaro will bow out in January 2024 after the 2024 model year concludes production with just two unique edition models under its belt – the encompassing Collector's Edition and the ZL1-dedicated Garage 56 limited series of just 56 units. Meanwhile, Stellantis has ordained for Dodge to get rid of the Hemi V8 after no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions, including the 1,025-hp (on E85) 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
Then it is all about the novel Banshee EV lifestyle with nine levels of zero-emissions power for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept. The only problem is the show car has two doors instead of four, implying that the Charger EV might revert to its usual coupe self – and that leaves the fate of the Challenger perilously hanging in the balance. Well, that is all in the real world.
Meanwhile, across the parallel universes of CGI experts, some people could care less about the impending EV transformation. For example, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok crying their OEM outrage – this time of the Mopar variety. Frankly, it is extremely rare when this pixel master fiddles with Americana stuff, as he is more of a traditional Old Continent and JDM inclination. But things are bound to get wild when he graces the US of A with his attention.
Of course, we never expected to see any Daffy Duck jokes across his social media reel. But here it is, the chopped top, longer, and sleeker Dodge Challenger X vision, an all-black muscle car with Aerodisc front wheels, deep-dish rear rims, humongous side exhausts, and the looks of an elegant grand touring cruiser! Oh, and it is also painted yellow at the front, hence the WWII warplane influence and abundant yellow-beak black duck jokes that ensued in the comments section. Virtually everyone approved the project and then chipped in, trying to produce hilarious nicknames like Hell-Quack, Daffy Duck Edition, or SuperQwack, among others. Cool, right?