2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado) and Fortuner (SW4) Shine Under the CGI Spotlight

In North America, if there is one automaker faster than Speedy Gonzales, that would be the Japanese group Toyota. At least in terms of novelties, if not of Le Mans trophies.
OK, maybe that was an uncalled sucker punch related to Ferrari's triumphant return to the 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race to 'steal' Toyota's sixth consecutive win in the prototype class from under its GR nose. But as far as street affairs are concerned, there is probably no company keeping up with their introduction cadence, at least not in America.
Just a few examples: the S235 Crown's return as a crossover-style sedan, the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in 220-hp plug-in Prime form, the switch from subcompact C-HR goodies to larger 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid CUV greatness, the upcoming Corolla Nightshade family, or the big kahunas like the 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row crossover SUV plus the Trailhunter-focused and i-Force Max-equipped 2024 Toyota Tacoma.
And when Toyota's namesake brand took a moment of pause to regain its composure after running around the red carpet with so many superstars, Lexus immediately took over the spotlight for its first-ever 2024 TX (sibling to Grand Highlander) and the universally acclaimed third iteration of the GX series. Oh, and let us not forget that Toyota just teased the fabled Land Cruiser moniker's return to the US market!
But how about the rest of the world? Doesn't it deserve a bit of attention, too? Well, Lexus has presented its smallest crossover model to date, the first-ever LBX (also a Toyota twin, sharing its DNA with the Yaris Cross Hybrid). And Toyota will soon unleash the second-gen C-HR crossover while the Land Cruiser teaser campaign also applies to the Old Continent, as well! Still want more of Toyota's new models? Well, then, we need some suspension of disbelief and a little help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
As such, here are the good folks over at the MV Auto info channel on YouTube (you need the CC option to be activated for the translation) discussing and imagining the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser. No, not the J300 version, which has roamed across certain regions for over two years already, but rather its smaller sibling, the Land Cruiser Prado. Tentatively called Land Cruiser 250 (after its potential code – J250), this could be the same model that reaches both North America and Europe as the slightly more affordable alternative to the all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550.
Naturally, that means the resident pixel master didn't strive for a complete departure from the fresh Lexus GX styling – and instead only changed some crucial bits and pieces, like the front fascia or the rear design plus the taillights. Interestingly, they're not the only ones enamored with Toyota across the vast expanses of the CGI parallel universes. Thus, here is also Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing an all-new Fortuner mid-size SUV - also in CGI and with some ample inspiration from the latest GX.
So, which one do you like better? The all-new GX-related Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (or 250) that's probably set to come to both North America and Europe or the GX-inspired Toyota Fortuner (also known as the SW4) that is usually twinned with the Toyota Hilux international pickup truck platform?
