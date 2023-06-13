Confirmed: Toyota's Land Cruiser Nameplate Is Officially Coming Back to America

The Japanese automaker just took to social media with an ultra-short, five-second teaser video riddled with vintage Land Cruiser badges to announce the good news – the beloved nameplate is slated to return to the United States market.
Even better, the emblems are seconded by an equally short message: "Nothing better than a comeback story. The legend returns…" followed by the usual #LetsGoPlaces call to arms. Now, take a moment to pause and breathe deeply. So, the Japanese automaker has been taking the spotlight like a veritable force of nature these past few months across the North American market.
Ever since they brought back the S235 Crown nameplate – now a crossover-style sedan – they could not help but churn out one novelty after the other. We could quickly fill a few pages but highlight examples include the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' along with its 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid form, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid that succeeded the departing C-HR subcompact CUV, the fresh Corolla Nightshade family, the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row family-oriented crossover, as well as the mighty fourth generation 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck best-seller.
And when they took a moment to catch their breath, the premium division Lexus immediately took over with the 2024 TX (a badge-engineered Grand Highlander) and the beloved all-new 2024 GX 550 off-road-focused SUV after in Europe they also introduced the smallest Lexus crossover to date – the LBX, which is also a badge-engineered Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid. Anyway, now it seems that Toyota's namesake brand is ready for the second part of the year, and they are kicking off the teaser proceeds with the monster news that the Toyota Land Cruiser nameplate is officially ready for its comeback story as it will soon return to the United States car market.
No details have perspired so far, as the cryptic teaser is all about the legacy of the series rather than its immediate future. But we can make some educated guesses based on what has happened on Toyota's social media before. For example, judging by the lengthy 2024 Tacoma teaser campaign, do not expect the all-new Land Cruiser for America to arrive any time soon. Instead, we are probably weeks, even months, away from the moment when all the juicy details will be revealed. Additionally, according to the rumor mill, the returning LC will not be akin to the J300 series that has been roaming other parts of the world for some years already – you will still need to upgrade to the J310 Lexus LX flagship if you want that kind of prowess.
Instead, the North American Land Cruiser might be twinned with the all-new Lexus GX 550 going forward – just like the slightly smaller Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (born in 1984) has been doing since about two decades ago. Naturally, Toyota could drop the 'Prado' moniker altogether to avoid confusion, and the Land Cruiser plus GX could merrily attack all of their rivals in America starting next year – and with potentially electrified powertrains, including the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variety. Now, of course, all we have to do is sit and wait to see what comes next. We guess that more teasers – a lot more of them – are in store before we actually see the first official images with the North American specification of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser. But it could also be well worth the wait!
