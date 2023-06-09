Toyota GR86 Order Books Reopen in the United Kingdom

Previously marketed as the GR 86, the GR86 is available to order in the United Kingdom once again. Last year, the original batch sold out within 90 minutes despite Toyota requiring a deposit of £1,000 from prospective customers. The Japanese automaker didn't say how many vehicles were actually sold.
We do know, however, that UK-based customers purchased no fewer than 7,500 units of the GT86 that preceded the GR86. The second batch is available solely through personal email invitation, which is another way of saying that peeps who missed out on the original batch are rightfully given priority.
Toyota's online configurator lists the GR86 with a starting price of £32,495 as opposed to £29,995 back in April 2022. Converted at current exchange rates, that would mean $40,885 as opposed to $37,735 at current exchange rates. For some reason or another, the six-speed manual can be ditched in favor of a six-speed automatic for an additional two grand. A torque-converter gearbox defeats the purpose of a lightweight sports car, especially an automatic as old as the Aisin A960E. How old is it? How about 2004 model year Toyota Mark X old?
Backed up by a three-year manufacturer warranty followed by an extra year of additional warranty, the GR86 comes with a digital instrument setup, heated seats, folding rear seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a small trunk rated at 226 liters (8.0 cubic feet).
The fixed-head coupe alternative to the Mazda MX-5 roadster and retractable fastback, the GR86 further boasts dual-zone climate control, auto-folding mirrors, push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, LED headlights with adaptive tech, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are standard.
Twinned with the Subaru BRZ, the Toyota-badged sibling needs 6.3 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). Keep your foot planted, and the speedometer will eventually show 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour) for the manual. Opting for the two-pedal transmission results in a top end of 134 miles per hour (216 kilometers per hour).
As with the GT86 before, the GR86 rocks a naturally-aspirated boxer. The four-cylinder engine is an idea bigger, though, now displacing 2.4 liters compared to 2.0 for the first generation.
Codenamed FA24D, the free-breathing lump in European tune develops a respectable 234 ps (231 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of peak torque. By comparison, the North American tune sports 228 ponies and the same peak torque.
Just like Mazda's 1.5- and 2.0-liter gasoline powerplants, the FA24D needs to be revved like crazy. Peak horsepower is produced at 7,000 revolutions per minute, with the redline set at 7,400 revolutions per minute. Peak torque is – thankfully – delivered much sooner in the RPM range (at 3,700 spinnies).
