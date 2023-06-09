Alfa Romeo Needs Your Help, Automaker's First EV Confirmed to Debut in 2024

Remember the Giulietta? The compact hatchback ended production back in 2020, with Alfa Romeo replacing its Volkswagen Golf rival with the Tonale crossover utility vehicle. Owned by Stellantis, the Italian marque is also replacing its MiTo subcompact hatchback with a crossover.
Previously believed to be called Brennero, the B-segment SUV has been confirmed to premiere in 2024. The problem is, Alfa Romeo doesn't have a name for it. Big kahuna Jean-Phillipe Imparato recently confirmed that Brennero is merely a rumor. Currently known under the codename Kid, the newcomer will be named with online input from people like you and me.
As per the press release below, Alfa Romeo needs the help of us Alfisti for the Kid's final name. Alfa Romeo will ask for our input via social media channels, which is unsurprising because the young ones among us are very keen on small crossovers.
Promising sporty characteristics, the yet-unnamed crossover is also said to be a premium offering. As opposed to the Tonale, which can be had with a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to the 4xe of the B-segment Jeep Renegade and C-segment Jeep Compass, the mystery crossover is touted as Alfa Romeo's first electric vehicle. From the release's wording, one would assume that internal combustion isn't on the menu. However, we do know that's not the case due to the vehicle's underpinnings.
Similar to the Jeep Avenger, the Alfa Romeo whatever uses the STLA Small architecture derived from the CMP from Groupe PSA. The upcoming Fiat 600 is also based on the CMP, with said platform featuring an electric derivative known as eCMP. Like the Avenger and yet-to-debut 600, the Kid will be offered with a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder lump and a six-speed manual transmission. Said engine develops 100 metric ponies (make that 99 mechanical stallions) in the Avenger.
The Avenger is a little pokier in zero-emission guise, with Jeep quoting up to 156 ps (154 hp) for its front-mounted electric drive unit. Driving range tops 404 kilometers (251 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure used in Europe and the United Kingdom, which is more optimistic than EPA's way of testing fuel economy and electric range.
Speaking of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Alfa Romeo what's-its-name crossover will not come stateside due to its platform. Groupe PSA, the French side of Stellantis, isn't selling anything in the United States of America. The Italian and American sides don't have any CMP- or STLA Small-based vehicles on sale in the USA either.
Last but certainly not least, the Biscione marque describes the small crossover as being a Sport Urban Vehicle. That's a cheeky indicator that Alfa Romeo has developed it with the inner-city jungle in mind rather than the wide open road.
