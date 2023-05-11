2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Are About To Become Permanent Residents of Australia

Subsequent to last year's unveiling, Alfa Romeo has now announced the introduction of the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio duo in Australia. The sports sedan will arrive in the Pacific country in June, whereas the premium compact crossover will start arriving at dealers this month.
Featuring fresh styling and a few other upgrades, the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will launch Down Under in two trim levels each. These are called the Ti and Veloce, and customers will also be able to order several optional extras.
For the Ti, which starts at AU$68,450 (equaling US$46,318) for the 2023 Giulia and at AU$76,450 (US$51,731) for the 2023 Stelvio, interested parties are looking at 19-inch alloys with monotone central caps, full LED headlights with dusk-sensing function, black side mirror caps, silver front V-bezel, new texture for the grille, different darkened taillights, and matte dark exhaust tip.
On the inside, this flavor sports leather upholstery, genuine oakwood inserts, aluminum pedals, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, perforated leather for the gear shifter, and a black headliner. Heated and electric powered front seats, 8.8-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration, dual-zone climate control, electrochromic side mirrors, passive entry with push-button start, electric tailgate, and others are standard.
In terms of safety, the Giulia Ti and Stelvio Ti get Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, active blind spot, active cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, hill descent control (Stelvio), automatic high beams, rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors, and driver behavior warning. Those looking to spend more can order the Black or Tan leather upholstery on the Giulia, Black or Chocolate leather on the Stelvio, a premium exterior paint finish, and a panoramic sunroof that will set them back another AU$2,700 (US$1,827).
Upgrade to the Veloce grade, and you will have to pay at least AU$82,950 (US$56,130) for the 2023 Stelvio and AU$74,950 (US$50,716) for the 2023 Giulia. This trim level brings 20-inch alloys and Vulcano Black body kit on the Stelvio, a dark front V-bezel, a new diffuser, a limited-slip differential, and a few other features. In the cabin, users will find front sports seats wrapped in leather, aluminum gearshift paddles, and aluminum inserts. The rear privacy windows, leather-wrapped dashboard, upper door cards, central armrest, premium audio from Harman Kardon with 14 speakers, and anti-theft alarm are also included. Options comprise premium or special paint, black or red leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Italian automaker says the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio will be equipped with a four-cylinder gasoline engine assisted by forced induction, which pumps out 280 ps (276 hp/206 kW). The Giulia sports sedan is rear-wheel drive, whereas its high-riding sibling, the Stelvio, features an all-wheel drive system with active torque distribution.
For the Ti, which starts at AU$68,450 (equaling US$46,318) for the 2023 Giulia and at AU$76,450 (US$51,731) for the 2023 Stelvio, interested parties are looking at 19-inch alloys with monotone central caps, full LED headlights with dusk-sensing function, black side mirror caps, silver front V-bezel, new texture for the grille, different darkened taillights, and matte dark exhaust tip.
On the inside, this flavor sports leather upholstery, genuine oakwood inserts, aluminum pedals, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, perforated leather for the gear shifter, and a black headliner. Heated and electric powered front seats, 8.8-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration, dual-zone climate control, electrochromic side mirrors, passive entry with push-button start, electric tailgate, and others are standard.
In terms of safety, the Giulia Ti and Stelvio Ti get Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, active blind spot, active cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, hill descent control (Stelvio), automatic high beams, rearview camera, front, and rear parking sensors, and driver behavior warning. Those looking to spend more can order the Black or Tan leather upholstery on the Giulia, Black or Chocolate leather on the Stelvio, a premium exterior paint finish, and a panoramic sunroof that will set them back another AU$2,700 (US$1,827).
Upgrade to the Veloce grade, and you will have to pay at least AU$82,950 (US$56,130) for the 2023 Stelvio and AU$74,950 (US$50,716) for the 2023 Giulia. This trim level brings 20-inch alloys and Vulcano Black body kit on the Stelvio, a dark front V-bezel, a new diffuser, a limited-slip differential, and a few other features. In the cabin, users will find front sports seats wrapped in leather, aluminum gearshift paddles, and aluminum inserts. The rear privacy windows, leather-wrapped dashboard, upper door cards, central armrest, premium audio from Harman Kardon with 14 speakers, and anti-theft alarm are also included. Options comprise premium or special paint, black or red leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Italian automaker says the facelifted Giulia and Stelvio will be equipped with a four-cylinder gasoline engine assisted by forced induction, which pumps out 280 ps (276 hp/206 kW). The Giulia sports sedan is rear-wheel drive, whereas its high-riding sibling, the Stelvio, features an all-wheel drive system with active torque distribution.