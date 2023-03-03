An Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe Would Be a Proper Rival to the Likes of the BMW M4

Alfa Romeo has given the Giulia a mid-cycle refresh. Alongside its crossover sibling, the Stelvio, the premium compact sports sedan premiered last fall with an updated design, and a few other tweaks, and they are bound to be followed by the Quadrifoglio models.
Sporting the same updates as the regular models, the performance-oriented versions of the Giulia and Stelvio will premiere in a few months, reports indicate. They will retain the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, made with Ferrari’s expertise, which is good for 505 hp, and yanks out 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. There is no reason to believe that any horses will be missing or will be added, so the facelifted iterations should be just as fast, and equally fun on twisty roads.
With the Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo has a direct competitor to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and BMW M3. What they lack, however, is something to go after their two-door coupe siblings, namely the upcoming CLE 63 when it comes to the Affalterbach brand, and the fixed-roof M4. Mind you, turning the Italian sports sedan into a veritable two-door coupe should be a walk in the park for the company, but for whatever reason, they haven’t done it. Moreover, they do not seem to be interested at all in such a body style, so it is possible that it will never be green-lit for production.
But while it has close to zero chances of happening in the real world, it already exists in Fantasy Land. Several rendering artists have rearranged the pixels of the hot sedan these past few years, turning it into a coupe. The latest CGI proposals came from sugardesign_1 on social media, and they do not portray the upcoming mid-cycle refresh of the four-leaf clover-badged machine by the looks of it, but its successor, from what we can tell. The model has new front and rear ends, different lines running across its length, and a menacing styling that is basically enough to keep the BMW M4 Coupe awake at night, while also giving nightmares to the CLE 63 Coupe.
One thing that the next generation Giulia Quadrifoglio will lack, though, is the internal combustion power, as it is said to go fully electric. It will reportedly arrive after 2025, not long after the normal models debut, and it might boast in the region of 1,000 metric horsepower. That translates to 986 hp/736 kW, and if correct, then it will give it a massive advantage over the current one, not to mention that it will be just as potent as the original Bugatti Veyron. The base model, on the other hand, is understood to launch with 350 ps (345 hp/257 kW), and the Veloce variant could get a little over 800 ps (789 hp/589 kW).
