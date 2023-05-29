You Can Still Lock in These Big Memorial Day Car Discounts

The Memorial Day weekend is not over yet. So, if you're interested in buying a car that isn't a Tesla, use the remaining hours of this work-free bliss period to shop around. There are some attractive ongoing promotions that may suit your motoring needs. Stellantis, for example, is hard at work in this respect.
In the first three months of 2023, the brands most Americans considered buying were Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, and GMC. The surprising Cox data also revealed that Toyota's inventory issues are pushing more and more prospective buyers toward the Detroit-based domestic bowtie-wearing automaker.
Meanwhile, the fact that Tesla's Model Y is currently the world's best-selling car isn't appealing to most of those looking around for a sweet deal. While EVs scored a fresh win with this development, people apparently aren't convinced about switching sides. Maybe Ford ditching the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector in favor of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) will tip the scales in the second quarter. It might also help more Americans realize that a Model 3, an existing pickup truck, or an all-electric crossover could suit them.
Moreover, Consumer Reports put BMW on the podium of reliability next to Toyota and Lexus. Shoppers, however, appear to prefer something other than the premium-luxury brand. But we're blaming the cooling job market, inflation, and high prices for this one. After all, not everybody can digest a $2,500 monthly car payment for an XM. Mind you, this is the value people with a good or excellent credit score will see. Everybody else will most likely pay a lot more.
But if you're looking for a discount right now, Stellantis and others like Mazda or Mercedes-Benz have you covered! According to RealCarTips data, the five most discounted vehicles on Memorial Day are:
Shoppers can save up to $8,000 or more if they find a willing salesperson at a good dealership. Just make sure you're not getting loaded with unnecessary add-ons.
Surprisingly, Mercedes-Benz has also joined the list of automakers willing to cut some profits off the table. The 2023 EQS SUV can be bought with a discount of 9.7%, which amounts to nearly $11,000 in savings. But considering that the average price for this zero-tailpipe emission vehicle is sitting above the $100,000 threshold, there might not be too many Americans willing to jump on the deal.
RealCarTips found these discounts by aggregating data from public sources, secret listings, and other data providers, but the incentives come directly from manufacturers' websites.
Finally, you can see the other discounted cars in the list provided by CarDealershipGuy below.
- 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio – 14.8%;
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt – 13.8%; (don't forget it's being discontinued)
- 2022 Jeep Renegade – 13.7%;
- 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia – 12.8%;
- 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio – 12.4%.
Best memorial day weekend car deals (non-popular models) ???? pic.twitter.com/O19QabtiXU— CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) May 27, 2023