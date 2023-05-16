Jeep Issues Cherokee Recall Over Increased Fire Risk, No Remedy Available Yet

Recently discontinued over dwindling sales, the fifth-generation Cherokee has been recalled over a concern that may lead to a fire. As per documents filed with the federal watchdog, the power liftgate module fitted to 2014 – 2016 models is prone to short circuit, even with the ignition off.
FCA US LLC started investigating this problem in January 2022. The American half of Stellantis wouldn't have opened this investigation had it not observed increasing fire reports in 2014 – 2016 model year Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The safety boffins and engineers analyzed everything, from statements to fire patterns and supplier data, through April 2023. All told, the Auburn Hills-based automaker is aware of 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims, and 21 field reports.
Said events took place in the period between July 26, 2017 and January 31, 2023. Affected vehicles were produced from February 27, 2013 through September 9, 2015, with FCA US LLC calling back a whopping 132,099 in the United States.
Supplied by Farmington Hills-based Flextronics International Ltd, the power liftgate module may short circuit due to its location. FCA US LLC describes it as a sport vulnerable to water intrusion, which is another way of saying that Chrysler's engineers haven't accounted for water intrusion while picking the location of the module. Adding insult to injury, FCA US LLC introduced a different module in vehicle production on September 9, 2015, a module more robust to water intrusion.
One has to ask why did Chrysler investigate said issue when Chrysler had already rectified it in production back in 2015? Whatever the answer may be, it's no wonder Chrysler products have such an abysmal reputation for quality and reliability.
According to the document attached below, no fewer than four part numbers are listed for the suspect module: 68146143AA, 68146143AB, 68146143AC, and 68146143AD. Owners are currently advised to park outside, away from other vehicles and buildings, in case of a fire. The remedy isn't currently available, which is all the more insulting to affected owners.
Given time, the American automaker will probably instruct its dealer network to replace the old module with the redesigned module. Extra sealing may also be in the offing, but alas, we don't know for certain just yet. Affected owners will be notified of this recall by first-class mail on or about June 30.
Production of the fifth-generation Cherokee, a.k.a. KL, came to a screeching halt on February 28 this year. Opened in 1965, the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois is closed indefinitely, much to the ire of the United Auto Workers and 1,350 workers that had lost their jobs. Workers who – through the taxes they paid to the IRS – bailed out Chrysler back in 2009.
A redesign of the Cherokee is rumored to drop in 2025, probably on one of Stellantis' STLA platforms. Considering that Jeep intends to roll out electrified variants of its entire range by 2025, the Cherokee is likely to return as an EV.
Production of the fifth-generation Cherokee, a.k.a. KL, came to a screeching halt on February 28 this year. Opened in 1965, the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois is closed indefinitely, much to the ire of the United Auto Workers and 1,350 workers that had lost their jobs. Workers who – through the taxes they paid to the IRS – bailed out Chrysler back in 2009.
A redesign of the Cherokee is rumored to drop in 2025, probably on one of Stellantis' STLA platforms. Considering that Jeep intends to roll out electrified variants of its entire range by 2025, the Cherokee is likely to return as an EV.