Informal Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Revival Project Expertly Mixes MC20 with 4C DNA

It has been years since passionate automotive enthusiasts hoped for a genuine Alfa Romeo revival. So far, though, the company's parent group Stellantis has only given them a singular new object of adoration – aka the compact Tonale crossover SUV.
Just to exemplify the level of passion exhibited by Alfa Romeo fans, let us remember that the company was more than happy to report some incredible first-quarter sales figures from January to March 2023. More precisely, global deliveries surged 64%, while growth in Europe and the Middle East was simply mind-blowing – plus 136% and up 149%, respectively!
And that was all with a singular new model added to the roster, seconded by fresh model year updates for the seemingly eternal Giulia compact executive sedan and Stelvio performance CUV. Thankfully, at the end of last year, the Italian carmaker promised that its new Tonale would not be alone in lifting the spirit of Alfa Romeo aficionados this year. As such, everyone and their mother eagerly awaits the first true Alfa Romeo sports car in over a decade – a model allegedly following in the footsteps of the flagship 8C Competizione and the 4C coupe and Spider series.
Even better, the rumor mill was full of passion and desire when claiming that Alfa Romeo would be inspired by those modern nameplates and one of the most desirable vintage models from the company – the iconic 33 Stradale. Produced in just 18 examples between late 1967 and early 1969, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale mid-engine model is widely regarded as one of the ancestors of the supercar segment. Back in the day, it was derived from the Tipo 33 motorsports racing prototype and featured a 2.0-liter V8, RWD, plus butterfly doors.
Of course, a combination of the vintage 33 Stradale flavors with 8C Competizione and 4C strands of DNA is quite interesting – and not just for diehard Alfa Romeo fans residing in the real world. Instead, even the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has taken notice and wants to chip in with their CGI visions, sometimes. Most recently, after virtually playing with the MG Cyberster (as a Shooting Brake), the unreleased and unannounced W214 E-Class-based Mercedes CLS, or even a dreamy Toyota FJ pickup truck, the "automotive virtual tuner" best known as Theottle on social media has produced his digital vision of a revived Alfa Romeo Stradale.
For this design exercise, showcased in a traditional behind-the-scenes making-of manner in the video embedded below, the pixel master took the retired Alfa Romeo 4C and placed it on top of the beautiful Maserati MC20 two-seater two-door coupe. Utilizing his CGI skills, the MC20 and 4C were made one and the same – albeit with some pretty neat changes to make this reinvented Stradale a lot more enticing than just a simple CGI mashup. As for what is behind the two seats, we can all agree that the 3.0-liter Maserati Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine with 621 horsepower would be a stellar production choice, right? Well, too bad this Alfa Romeo may remain just wishful thinking!
Just think of it for a moment. The Italian automaker was supposed to present the vintage yet modern-flavored supercar sometime this spring – and we are just days away from a big disappointment as summer is fast approaching and there is no new Alfa Romeo model anywhere in sight. Plus, we also heard that we must prepare to bid farewell to Maserati's twin-turbo V8 engine, a Ferrari-developed powerplant that listened to the sound of the death knell and will go the way of the dodo later this year. So, who is to say that the same might not happen to the bonkers V6 engine soon? So many questions, so few answers from Alfa…
