Tesla Offers Yet Another Very Specific Incentive, but Only To Model 3 Buyers From Texas

The American EV maker is trying hard to unify all its businesses for customers' sake. And it might just work! If you are currently domiciled in Texas and planning on buying a Tesla Model 3, then you should wait a second before pulling the trigger. Here's why.
If you're not a Tesla investor or customer, then it's unlikely you would know that the now Texas-based entity operates multiple businesses under one name. It doesn't just sell all-electric cars! Tesla is involved in the utility sector as an energy company. You can buy solar panels or roofs, use a Supercharger stall, and large customers can even get Tesla to help them with energy storage. It also sells insurance, develops advanced software, invests in robotics, and gathers an impressive amount of data from its customers who agree with this practice. From time to time, it launches various limited products like the GigaBier or the Tesla Tequila. This American brand is undoubtedly a powerhouse.
Since most new cars are expensive and hard to come by nowadays, you might be interested in switching to the zero-tailpipe emission side or replacing your older battery-electric vehicle (BEV) with a new one. Not having to deal with a dealership acting as the middleman is also a bit enticing for those who have had experiences with bad salespersons. Tesla's single-motor Model 3 can make a lot of sense, especially as the estimated lease can easily go under the $350 monthly mark.
But it gets even better for prospective buyers from Texas. Those who order and take delivery of a Model 3 by June 30, 2023, will be able to enjoy free overnight charging at home for a year.
As you may have expected, there's a catch. The automaker offers this perk to those ready to become Tesla Electric customers "this summer." There's no deadline given, but the company says buyers will have to sign up once they are invited to do so. Existing customers are not eligible for this offer.
To benefit from this advantage, new Model 3 buyers who become Tesla Electric customers must charge their vehicle at the same address as their home electricity location. After the offer ends, they will be billed $1 per day to charge their car at home overnight. This means someone is potentially changing electricity providers to benefit from an offer that normally costs around $360 annually.
If this proposal is enticing, make sure to check if you can sign up with Tesla Electric. Not everyone in Texas has retail choice in this respect for now.
Tesla Electric doesn't charge a cancelation fee, but other providers might. Be aware of this if you plan on switching companies to enjoy free overnight charging for a year.
Lastly, it's now more apparent than ever that Tesla wants to sell all the Model 3s it can before introducing the famous Project Highland, the nickname given to the new generation poised to appear soon enough.
