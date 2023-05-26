Elon Musk Confident Tesla Would Start Second-Gen Roadster Production in 2024

During a Twitter Spaces session with Ford CEO Jim Farley, Elon Musk reiterated the second-generation Tesla Roadster plans. The iconic Roadster should complete the final design and engineering by the end of the year and should be ready for volume production in late 2024.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley held a Twitter Spaces live session to announce a new partnership. Ford adopting Tesla's NACS charging standard and Tesla opening its Supercharger network to Ford EVs were the highlights of the event. Still, there was more to it than just EV charging. As often happens, people started asking questions, and one of them was, again, when the next-generation Roadster would start production.
The interest in Tesla Roadster has increased after Musk talked about it during the 2023 Shareholder Meeting. It wasn't the kind of talk fans expected, though, as Musk confirmed the sportscar is not a priority. "The cherry on the icing on the cake," as Musk called it, would not arrive in 2023 as promised, but much later. Musk said the Roadster development would complete by the end of this year, with production "hopefully" starting next year. Coming from Musk, these estimates don't mean much, especially as several Tesla executives have explicitly stated that the Roadster is not a priority.
Yet, Tesla management has started to feel the heat from the people who reserved the Roadster. Tesla collected (and still does) a $50,000 deposit to confirm a reservation, which is not insignificant. Having no delivery estimate is like writing off this money, and people have been killed for much less. Elon Musk is aware that people's patience is wearing thin and confirmed this in the Twitter Spaces with Jim Farley. "We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders," said Musk when asked about the Roadster plans.
Musk reiterated that the final design and engineering phase of the upcoming Tesla Roadster should be completed this year. If nothing bad happens, Tesla should start Roadster production "by the end of 2024." This is not much different from what Musk said during Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16. Still, the estimate appears less fuzzy than "hopefully next year." Even though Tesla is more concerned with the mass production of its Gen-3 vehicles, Musk may have understood that further delaying the Roadster is not what people want.
Financially, the Tesla Roadster will not be a game changer for Tesla. As Musk put it, "it’s not gonna move the needle in a major way financially." But it could prove a vital image vector, considering its emotional design and exhilarating performance. The Roadster should be the fastest Tesla ever produced, and this is no small feat considering how fast the Model S Plaid has gotten. Tesla previously promised that the Roadster 2.0 would have a 0-60 time of 1.1 seconds, which is hypercar level.
The interest in Tesla Roadster has increased after Musk talked about it during the 2023 Shareholder Meeting. It wasn't the kind of talk fans expected, though, as Musk confirmed the sportscar is not a priority. "The cherry on the icing on the cake," as Musk called it, would not arrive in 2023 as promised, but much later. Musk said the Roadster development would complete by the end of this year, with production "hopefully" starting next year. Coming from Musk, these estimates don't mean much, especially as several Tesla executives have explicitly stated that the Roadster is not a priority.
Yet, Tesla management has started to feel the heat from the people who reserved the Roadster. Tesla collected (and still does) a $50,000 deposit to confirm a reservation, which is not insignificant. Having no delivery estimate is like writing off this money, and people have been killed for much less. Elon Musk is aware that people's patience is wearing thin and confirmed this in the Twitter Spaces with Jim Farley. "We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders," said Musk when asked about the Roadster plans.
Musk reiterated that the final design and engineering phase of the upcoming Tesla Roadster should be completed this year. If nothing bad happens, Tesla should start Roadster production "by the end of 2024." This is not much different from what Musk said during Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 16. Still, the estimate appears less fuzzy than "hopefully next year." Even though Tesla is more concerned with the mass production of its Gen-3 vehicles, Musk may have understood that further delaying the Roadster is not what people want.
Financially, the Tesla Roadster will not be a game changer for Tesla. As Musk put it, "it’s not gonna move the needle in a major way financially." But it could prove a vital image vector, considering its emotional design and exhilarating performance. The Roadster should be the fastest Tesla ever produced, and this is no small feat considering how fast the Model S Plaid has gotten. Tesla previously promised that the Roadster 2.0 would have a 0-60 time of 1.1 seconds, which is hypercar level.
NEWS: @elonmusk just reiterated on Spaces the new @Tesla Roadster will reach production by the end of 2024, with final design and engineering to be completed this year.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 25, 2023
"We are certainly testing the patience of our reservation holders." pic.twitter.com/W0WziBWDr9