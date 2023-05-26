Tesla Started To Quietly Install Hardware 4 Computer and Sensors on the Model Y

In February, Tesla launched the Hardware 4 Autopilot computer and sensors on the refreshed Model S and Model X. The improved hardware suite was supposed to be installed in the refreshed Model 3 and the upcoming Cybertruck first. Still, Tesla is transitioning to HW4 much faster than expected, as many examples of the Model Y are already equipped with the new tech.
When the first rumors about the Hardware 4 computer and sensors surfaced last year, Tesla fans got excited. Later on, Elon Musk confirmed that existing vehicles would not be upgradeable to the new hardware. As more and more people felt let down by this decision, the importance of HW4 was exaggerated. Some even said that Tesla would implement features that would make the existing vehicles obsolete.
Later, when the Model S and Model X met their first owners, people discovered that FSD Beta software could not even run on the new hardware. Tesla promised a fix soon, but this rollercoaster of emotions made people less eager to get a car with Hardware 4. As more Teslas will get the new hardware, software support will improve, and the new hardware will show its strengths.
The transition to the new technology is inevitable, as expected. Tesla already began to ship the Model Y with Hardware 4 Autopilot computer in certain areas, and based on our sources, this should accelerate in the following months. The transition could take several months, depending on the supplies. Meanwhile, the Model Y could be delivered with either HW3 or HW4 computer, something that has happened before.
Teslascope learned that the existing HW3 components would be used mainly in the Tesla Model 3 units until Project Highland starts production. In the meantime, HW4 will be favored for the Model Y. The supply is unstable, so many cars will still deliver with the old hardware suite. Although it's not possible to know what car you'll get before delivery, there's an easy way to tell if the vehicle is equipped with Hardware 4. That's because the new cameras have unique characteristics, which makes them easy to spot.
The most important one is the red glare caused by the special coating on the lens elements. This is quite obvious, so it's easy to spot. The side repeater cameras also feature a shorter light strip above the lens on the HW4 models. The lens is noticeably larger, and the housing is also more protruding. The side-by-side comparison in the gallery will give you a very good idea about the visual differences.
The upgraded Model Ys with Hardware 4 have been spotted in several delivery lots in California. As expected, they are mixed with HW3 vehicles, so it's impossible to know what car you'd get if you're waiting for delivery. Although all Tesla Gigafactories will eventually start producing the Model Y with Hardware 4 tech, the new cars have not appeared yet in Europe or China.
