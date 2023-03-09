Tesla Installed a Fake Front Camera in HW4 Vehicles, and People Wonder Why

Tesla has updated its service manual to include information about the Hardware 4 parts. One of the more intriguing revelations was that one of the front-facing cameras is a dummy part. This raises more questions beyond the classic "are fewer cameras better or worse?"
Since January, people have been discussing the Hardware 4 sensor suite and how it will change self-driving forever. We first got information about the new cameras installed in HW4-enabled vehicles. That's how we found out that Tesla replaced the 1.2-megapixel cameras with higher-resolution 5-megapixel parts and that Tesla installed defogging systems inside camera housings.
We also learned that one of the cameras installed in the windshield would no longer be necessary because the higher-resolution cameras would cover a wider field of view. As with many leaks, this one was taken with a grain of salt, although the information looked rock-solid. Then, the first cars with the HW4 sensor suite were delivered, and people noticed there were still three cameras behind the windshield. This has raised hopes for HW3 owners, who saw that the new cars have the same number of cameras as their vehicles.
Nevertheless, as Tesla updated the Model S/X service manuals, the missing camera theory was proven right. According to the new manuals, HW4 cars feature two forward-facing cameras instead of the three in the HW3 models. Tesla even admits that it uses a fake camera in the camera assembly: "The bi-camera assembly has cutouts for 3 camera lens assemblies, but one of the cutouts is populated with a dummy camera."
This has generated many jokes, the best being "Best cameras are fewer cameras. HW5 will have no cameras." Jokes aside, people still wonder why Tesla would use a dummy camera. Some have pointed out that Tesla might have a healthy stock of camera housings with three cutouts and use them to cut costs. In this case, a plastic cap would probably save more money than a fake camera. Judging by the pictures, the dummy looks realistic, so it's not just cheap plastic.
Tesla HW3 owners would be unable to retrofit their cars with HW4 parts, or at least it would not be easy or cheap. Elon Musk confirmed as much during the Q4 2022 earnings call when he talked about the Hardware 4 Autopilot computer and sensor suite. People are still conflicted about which is better, HW3 or HW4. It's a question of what is possible right now versus what the future promises but has not yet delivered. Judging by the first impressions of the FSD Beta V11.3.1, the HW3 cars are perfectly capable of driving hands-free with older hardware.
The balance tipped toward the older tech when HW4 owners discovered that their cars could not run FSD Beta, at least for now. To add insult to injury, the vehicles were delivered with non-functional rear cameras and other bugs. Hopefully, this has been solved by now, thanks to a new OTA update pushed Tuesday night to the cars. It remains to be seen what improvements the HW4 tech will bring when it becomes operational.
