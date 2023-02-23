Autopilot HW 4 Is Already in Production, but No New Cameras Should Be Expected for Now

The teardown of the HW4 Autopilot computer showed it supports more camera connectors than the HW3. This led people to believe the updated cars would feature more cameras to compensate for the lost ultrasonic sensors. Sadly, this appears not to be the case, based on direct observations confirmed by Tesla insiders.
People got excited when Green (@greentheonly) shared his work on the Hardware 4 Autopilot computer. Besides the connector for a new radar sensor, the HW4 board also features more camera connectors, 12 in fact, with one of them marked as “spare.” This has prompted speculation about new cameras and camera placements on vehicles with HW4. Many believed (yours truly included) that the new cameras would be installed in such a way as to make up for the missing ultrasonic sensors.
One Tesla owner who recently took delivery of his Model X even shared a picture that appeared to show a camera inside the headlight. The fact that the car was also fitted with ultrasonic sensors made it harder to believe, so we’ve expressed our skepticism. But even so, something good resulted from this episode, as Tesla fans went all the way to the source, the Tesla Fremont factory, to see what gives. What they found was even more puzzling.
According to The Kilowatts (@klwtts) and Green, they found freshly produced Model S and Model X in the parking lots and confirmed that some cars were fitted with the Hardware 4 computer. The vehicles also come with upgraded cameras, but no new camera placements as we expected. Thanks to Teslascope, we now know why, and it’s both good and bad at the same time.
According to their sources, Tesla is already producing the Model S and Model X with the Hardware 4 computer and sensors. The vehicles are not yet delivered to customers because the controlling software still needs polishing. This is expected to happen by the end of the month or in March at the latest. The upgraded cameras have been installed in production vehicles silently since December 2022. Currently, no new Model S/3/X/Y vehicles include additional cameras, and they won’t for at least several months.
This makes the Cybertruck and the Semi the first Tesla models to come with additional cameras from the start, thus using the new camera ports. The upgraded cameras are now fitted on the Model S and Model X, and they will soon get on the Model 3 and Model Y by the end of the year, along with the refreshed models. It is expected that transitioning to the new HW4 computer and sensors to take several months. During this time, cars could still be delivered with HW3, old cameras, or both. This is similar to how it went when Tesla introduced the HW3 computer.
Now, back to those ultrasonic sensors, the new information basically rules out better Vision to support the missing functions like Park Assist and Summon functions. The good news is that Tesla has prioritized the software needed to support using cameras and Autopilot software to offer distance measurement without ultrasonic sensors. Hopefully, it will not take long and will prove as good as the original solution.
One Tesla owner who recently took delivery of his Model X even shared a picture that appeared to show a camera inside the headlight. The fact that the car was also fitted with ultrasonic sensors made it harder to believe, so we’ve expressed our skepticism. But even so, something good resulted from this episode, as Tesla fans went all the way to the source, the Tesla Fremont factory, to see what gives. What they found was even more puzzling.
According to The Kilowatts (@klwtts) and Green, they found freshly produced Model S and Model X in the parking lots and confirmed that some cars were fitted with the Hardware 4 computer. The vehicles also come with upgraded cameras, but no new camera placements as we expected. Thanks to Teslascope, we now know why, and it’s both good and bad at the same time.
According to their sources, Tesla is already producing the Model S and Model X with the Hardware 4 computer and sensors. The vehicles are not yet delivered to customers because the controlling software still needs polishing. This is expected to happen by the end of the month or in March at the latest. The upgraded cameras have been installed in production vehicles silently since December 2022. Currently, no new Model S/3/X/Y vehicles include additional cameras, and they won’t for at least several months.
This makes the Cybertruck and the Semi the first Tesla models to come with additional cameras from the start, thus using the new camera ports. The upgraded cameras are now fitted on the Model S and Model X, and they will soon get on the Model 3 and Model Y by the end of the year, along with the refreshed models. It is expected that transitioning to the new HW4 computer and sensors to take several months. During this time, cars could still be delivered with HW3, old cameras, or both. This is similar to how it went when Tesla introduced the HW3 computer.
Now, back to those ultrasonic sensors, the new information basically rules out better Vision to support the missing functions like Park Assist and Summon functions. The good news is that Tesla has prioritized the software needed to support using cameras and Autopilot software to offer distance measurement without ultrasonic sensors. Hopefully, it will not take long and will prove as good as the original solution.
“The best time to buy a Tesla is always.”— Teslascope (@teslascope) February 23, 2023
Tonight, we'll discuss various topics regarding upcoming Tesla products, software, and vehicle changes. ????
Everything expressed below has been shared by Tesla employees, although we must legally note this does not represent the company.… https://t.co/39u3v53kVT