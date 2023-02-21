First Alleged Glimpse at Tesla's HW4 New Headlight Cameras Looks Suspicious

The internet got excited at the picture of a newly-delivered Tesla Model X that allegedly features cameras integrated into the headlights. While the image is not clear enough to judge, the Model X pictured also features ultrasonic sensors, enough to sound an alarm bell for many.
The details emerging from the teardown of the Hardware 4 computer indicate that Tesla fitted more cameras and a radar sensor on the refreshed Model S and Model X. This is great news for people on the market for a top-of-the-line Tesla but a disappointment to those who already own an HW3 car. The reason is simple: this shows Tesla acknowledged that parking assist needs more hardware than their vehicles have, especially for those shipped without ultrasonic sensors.
The cameras on existing Teslas leave blind spots in front of the car, which can lead to parking incidents. There are already dozens of complaints on the NHTSA website about the scratches and dings caused by the lack of ultrasonic sensors. People write us and ask when Tesla Vision can finally estimate distances and bring back park assist features. While this sounds trivial, parking in tight spaces can be challenging for many people.
While having your car crippled by a bad decision that Tesla made a while back is unfortunate, we're more excited now about the new sensors coming with the refreshed Model S and Model X. Based on the HW4 computer teardown, Tesla fitted more exterior cameras, ten instead of eight. Considering that it dropped one front-facing camera, there are now two additional cameras at the front and one at the rear (for a total of two, probably symmetrically mounted).
This means the new Tesla will ship soon with additional cameras, which could be installed in the front bumper or inside the headlights. The internet was hard at work on this assumption, and the guys at Teslascope managed to get hold of a picture allegedly showing a newly delivered Tesla Model X with headlight-integrated cameras. There are some red flags, although Teslascope claims (and we believe them) they have received similar reports from two different sources.
The first red flag is that the image is not a close-up shot but one taken from a distance. The picture was posted in a Tesla Facebook group by an owner who had just got their Model X delivered. Since the guy who shared the picture with Teslascope is not the car's owner, it wasn't possible to snap a better photo. What appears to be a camera inside the headlight might as well be a reflection or an artifact. Nevertheless, we will soon have more details since the Tesla community has mobilized to scout for modified Teslas.
The second red flag is that the image shows a Tesla Model X with ultrasonic sensors. This indicates that either Tesla changed its mind or this is a Model X produced before the controversial decision in October last year (therefore, no HW4). We're still puzzled why Tesla would give up on a relatively cheap piece of technology (USS) to install more expensive cameras for the same job. And we'd be even more puzzled to see Tesla install back the ultrasonic sensors over the new cameras. That would be ironic.
And finally, we're sure Tesla would want to introduce the Hardware 4 computer and sensor suite during the March 1 Investor Day event. We're fairly certain they would not deliver the new cars by then, even if they have already produced them. There are fresh indications that Tesla is clearing its Model S/X inventories, and 364 Model X and 282 Model S demo/showroom vehicles were listed for sale at the time of writing. Historically, this happens when Tesla wants to showcase newer models with significant changes.
Introducing: The first confirmed glimpse of the new cameras found in a newly delivered Tesla Model X with HW4 onboard. pic.twitter.com/nW6wH3BjvA— Teslascope (@teslascope) February 20, 2023