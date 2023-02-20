Bird's Eye View Feature Coming to Tesla Courtesy of Hardware 4 Sensor Suite

Most luxury cars and even some in the affordable segments of the market feature a bird's eye view of the surroundings, helping the drivers maneuver the vehicle in tight spaces. Tesla models, sadly, are not among them, although Musk promised the feature almost three years ago. Thanks to the additional cameras in HW4-enabled cars, Tesla owners might finally get the coveted feature.

6 photos Photo: u/ghost_snyped via Reddit | Edited