Refreshed Tesla Model S/X Plaid Cars Now Come With Fake Brake Calipers

People nearby Tesla's Fremont factory have checked out newly produced Model S and Model X to see whether they come with the HW4 sensor suite. While they still couldn't find evidence of additional cameras, people discovered that the refreshed Model S and Model X Plaid cars now feature the same fake brake calipers as the Model Y Performance.
The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid are the most powerful cars Tesla has ever produced. The EV maker targets the car enthusiast crowd with these models, and people drive them on race tracks and drag strips across the country. Given their capabilities, you'd expect Tesla to fit them with performance components in key systems, like suspension, braking, and so on. Indeed, both Plaid models are advertised with "Higher thermal capability brake calipers," a refreshed wording introduced in January on its website.
While nobody could comprehend what the higher thermal capability meant for Plaid owners, many recalled Tesla's controversial move in the Model Y Performance case. Unlike the S/X Plaid models, the Model Y Performance still has what Tesla promises to be "performance brakes" on its Design Studio webpage. Nevertheless, people have discovered that the EV maker replaced the previous performance brakes with regular brakes and installed a fancy red caliper cover to make them look like they mean business.
This enraged many Tesla owners, although it's fair to assume that all those price cuts and insane profit margins must come from somewhere. We were among the first to report the fake brake calipers in the Tesla Model Y Performance, and I am fairly certain that the Model 3 Performance has received a similar treatment. That's why the first thing that crossed my mind when Tesla said the brakes on the Plaid models have higher thermal capability was, "do they come with plastic covers?"
People are inherently positive, judging by the tone in forums and social media. Instead of thinking of something bad, they expected Tesla to install even higher-rated brakes, possibly with 4/6 calipers on the Plaid models. Sadly, this turned out to be not true. All Model S and Model X Plaid cars shipping now appear to have red plastic covers over the non-performance calipers and rotors, just like it was the case with the Model Y Performance back in January.
Tesla is flat-out deceiving its customers, who still think they get the performance brakes like in the good old days. To have this happening on a $115,000+ car is outrageous, but it pretty much explains why Tesla has updated the top speed of the Model S Plaid certified in Europe. Specifically, the new certification indicates a maximum speed of 174 mph/280 kph, down from 186 mph/300 kph. It's not much, but it shows that the new brakes are not up to the task, despite having "higher thermal capability."
We know Tesla is preparing to offer the Carbon Ceramic brake kit as an option for the Plaid models. This is necessary to unlock the maximum advertised 200-mph (322-kph) top speed of the Model S Plaid. The plastic covers would likely make people who are serious about racing their Tesla consider the upgrade. But is it worth it to tarnish your brand over this?
Back at the Fremont factory I can confirm caliper covers meant to make the rear brakes appear larger than they actually are have made it onto the the most recently produced Model Xs as well ???? @Tesla @elonmusk https://t.co/iWuP2hZyxd pic.twitter.com/f8TEAqrYUE— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) February 22, 2023