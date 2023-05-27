Just Three F1 Teams Don't Pay Elon Musk's Twitter $1,000 per Month

Formula 1 has gotten interesting in the last couple of months. The race is entirely on, with Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-AMG making big moves. There's no clear champion yet. But let's take a quick look in another direction – social media and marketing communication. Who is and is not paying to get the new perks brought by Elon Musk's radical Twitter leadership?

17 photos Photo: F1 on Twitter / autoevolution edit