Uncamo'd 2024 Fiat 600 Reveals Familiar Styling Cues During Video Shoot in Rome

Shooting a commercial for a brand-new Fiat on Via della Conciliazione is a statement. The Road of the Conciliation was named this way after fascist dictator Benito Mussolini resumed normal diplomatic relations with the Holy See. Under the Lateran Treaty, the papacy recognized the state of Italy, and the Italian state recognized the pope's sovereignty over Vatican City.
It should be noted that said treaty was signed in 1929, when Pope Pius XI was the big kahuna of the smallest state in the world. The pope did share Mussolini's hatred for communism. He was initially okay with fascism as well – foolishly – but come 1933, Pius XI started criticizing the Nazi regime in Germany. A few years later, with the adoption of Nazi racial policies by Il Duce in Italy, he understood that both Mussolini and the fascist ideology were pretty dreadful.
Via della Conciliazione, where Fiat has recently been photographed while shooting a commercial for the yet-to-debut 600, also embodies the conflict between modernity and tradition. The same can be said about the Italian automaker's new crossover, which combines retro styling cues with the latest electric vehicle technologies available. It's also reassuringly small, as you would expect from a Fiat. Similar to all of the Italian automaker's series-production vehicles – both past and present – it will be priced competitively.
Joined at the hip to the Jeep Avenger, the 600 aims to boost sales of the ailing marque in the Old Continent. That's why Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA, is repurposing the Tychy plant in Poland for the aforementioned models in hope of great commercial success. Not long now, Alfa Romeo will join the Avenger and 600 with a B-segment crossover of its own. Following way too many inaccurate reports about its name, Jean-Phillipe Imparato confirmed that it wouldn't be called Brennero.
The white-painted 600 photographed on the Road of the Conciliation is the all-electric variant, hence its front-end styling and the lack of a tailpipe. Zooming in on the pre-production vehicle also reveals a relatively flat underbody, a design/engineering trait shared by the all-electric variant of the Jeep Avenger. The American sibling has been confirmed to receive a dual-motor powertrain, but for the time being, a front-mounted electric motor with 154 ponies will have to make do.
In terms of driving range, the Avenger tops 404 kilometers (251 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Similar to the Jeep, the Fiat will also be available with internal combustion. The only fossil-fuel powertrain Jeep offers is a three-pot turbo with 1.2 liters of displacement under its belt, the kind of engine that would put off almost all American fans of the brand. It produces 100 metric horsepower or 99 mechanical horsepower, and it's exclusively paired to a six-speed manual box.
The cutesy 600 and more rugged Avenger are based on the STLA Small platform, which is an evolution of the eCMP platform developed by Groupe PSA from the CMP. Considering that Stellantis didn't develop the STLA Small with North America in mind, the 600 and Avenger have slim chances of being sold in the US.
