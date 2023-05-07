Driven: 2023 Jeep Avenger – The First of Its Kind

A fully electric Jeep? This would have seemed impossible for Jeep fans and off-road enthusiasts a few years ago. But under the rule of the Stellantis Group, Jeep has taken the electrification route by offering plug-in hybrid variants for all models in its range. And now it has an all-electric model, the first in its history. We drove the new Jeep Avenger in southern Spain, and here are our first impressions.

44 photos Photo: Dragos Baltateanu/autoevolution