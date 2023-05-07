Driven: 2023 Jeep Avenger – The First of Its Kind

A fully electric Jeep? This would have seemed impossible for Jeep fans and off-road enthusiasts a few years ago. But under the rule of the Stellantis Group, Jeep has taken the electrification route by offering plug-in hybrid variants for all models in its range. And now it has an all-electric model, the first in its history. We drove the new Jeep Avenger in southern Spain, and here are our first impressions.
Jeep is bringing its first all-electric model to market. It's a small, 4-meter-long model for urban use and countryside outings. It's front-wheel drive only, so it's a real Jeep? While we'll have to make do with a 4x2 electric Jeep to start with, it's proven to be very capable off-road, being the brand's first model to offer a Selec Terrain system for a front-wheel-drive car.
Pros:
- Efficient powertrain
- Attractive design
- Fun to drive
- Excellent graphics for the infotainment system
- Lots of practical solutions in the cabin
Cons:
- Small trunk
- Switchgear borrowed from other Stellantis brands
- Only 2-wheel drive
- 100 kW fast charger
- Some cheap plastics