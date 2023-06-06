Alfa Romeo Recalls Giulia and Stelvio Due to Fracturing Carbon-Ceramic Brake Rotors

A little over 700 units of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio utility vehicle are called back in the US market over an issue that Stellantis Italy Customer Experience started investigating back in October 2022. The organization was made aware of multiple allegations of carbon-ceramic brake rotors fracturing in 2017 through 2020 model year Giulias and 2018 to 2020 Stelvios.

24 photos Photo: Alfa Romeo / edited