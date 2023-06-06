Alfa Romeo Recalls Giulia and Stelvio Due to Fracturing Carbon-Ceramic Brake Rotors

A little over 700 units of the Giulia sedan and Stelvio utility vehicle are called back in the US market over an issue that Stellantis Italy Customer Experience started investigating back in October 2022. The organization was made aware of multiple allegations of carbon-ceramic brake rotors fracturing in 2017 through 2020 model year Giulias and 2018 to 2020 Stelvios.
From the month of October 2022 through May 2023, the manufacturer analyzed warranty claims and returned parts in order to determine what caused the aforementioned fractures. As it happens, both affected nameplates are equipped with a rollaway prevention system that may put excessive pressure on the carbon-ceramic brake rotors in certain driving scenarios.
Stellantis, the cross-border merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French peeps at Groupe PSA, is aware of 19 warranty claims, zero customer assistance records, and zero field reports. No accidents or injuries have been reported either. The Vehicle Regulations Committee within Stellantis decided to address the fracturing brake rotors by rolling out a software update for the brake system module.
This update is designed to reduce engine torque in during certain maneuvers, therefore reducing the excessive pressure condition. The manufacturer is referring to said issue as "incomplete system design parameters," which is another way of saying that FCA didn't do its job properly during development.
Dealers and customers will be notified no later than July 19. Owners who incurred the cost of replacing fractured carbon-ceramic brake rotors are entitled to reimbursement from FCA US LLC, the legal entity representing Stellantis in the US.
The Giulia is a compact executive automobile penned by Marco Tencone at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. Production started in 2015 for the 2016 model year, and even though it's one of the best-handling sedans in the D segment out there, sales leave much to be desired. Even the V6-powered Quadrifoglio has gone out of fashion rather quickly. A pitiful 5,092 units were sold in the United States last year, down 33 percent from the 7,634 deliveries from 2021. The Stelvio is Alfa Romeo's most popular nameplate in this part of the world, moving 7,752 units in 2022 as opposed to 10,539 examples in the year prior.
Both the Stelvio and Giulia use the Giorgio platform. Alpine vice president of engineering and product performance Philippe Krief had a big say in the development of the Giorgio, having served as head of product development at Alfa Romeo from 2013 through 2016. Between his Alpine and Alfa Romeo stings, this fellow served as Ferrari's technical director.
The Giorgio also underpins the Maserati Grecale, and FCA has further adapted it for slightly larger Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both the five-seat Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L use this platform. Going forward, the Giorgio will be slowly but steadily phased out in favor of the STLA Large platform. Over in Europe, future vehicles built around the STLA Large will be produced at the Cassino Assembly Plant in Italy.
