The Game Is On: Tesla's Nurburgring Record May Have Already Been Shattered

On June 2, Tesla set a new record on the Nurburgring racetrack, upsetting Porsche, the previous record holder. Tesla lapped the famous racetrack's Nordschleife (North loop) in 7:25.231 minutes, eight seconds faster than the Taycan. Rumor has it that the record didn't last long, as Porsche is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary and is hard at work defending the Nurburgring title.

6 photos Photo: Tesla | Edited