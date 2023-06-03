Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack Obliterates Porsche Taycan's Nurburgring Record

Tesla's Model S might be pretty old and familiar by now, but the recently upgraded and much-awaited Track Pack gives it a new chance at staying relevant – it is, yet again, a champion! Here's why this is exciting not only for EV enthusiasts but also for the auto industry.
A 2023 Tesla Model S with the Track Package installed ran the famous Nurburgring track in 07:25.2. That's 8.1 seconds faster than the 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo S that set a time of 07:33.3 last year. Normally, eight seconds mean next to nothing when we consider driving on public roads where stringent rules must be respected for everyone's safety. But when establishing a record on a closed circuit, such a difference between two automobiles is massive.
To put this new time better into perspective, Tesla was the first EV maker to establish any kind of record on Nurburgring for an all-electric production car in 2021. The Model S completed the circuit in 07:35.5. Porsche beat it a year later by being just 2.2 seconds faster.
It's worth noting here that Porsche attempted to establish a production EV Nurburgring record in 2019, but it ran the track in 07:47 with a camouflaged Taycan that wasn't on sale then. So, it doesn't count. However, it shows just how impressive the development of four-door passenger electric vehicles is – in four years, the time to complete the Nurburgring has shortened by 22 seconds. In track times, that's years!
But before celebrating a significant win for the automaker that made an EV the world's best-selling vehicle this year, it's essential to look at the facts. Both Taycans that went on the German track were sporting a dual-motor solution, while the Model S Plaid comes with a tri-motor architecture. The Lucid Air Sapphire would have been the proper rival, but the Stuttgart-based carmaker is rumored to come with an exceptionally fast Taycan that will either keep up with the Plaid or beat it again.
For reference, the best time ever registered on the Nurburgring belongs to the Porsche 919 EVO. In 2018, it finished a full lap of the track in 5:15.5.
The Mercedes-AMG One holds the production car record with a time of 6:35.1.
But there's one particular issue that attracted our attention regarding Tesla's newest accomplishment. The video below shows the Model S Plaid reaching a top speed of 289 kph (180 mph) while gunning for the record. The revised $20,000 track pack for this EV promises buyers a top speed of 320 kph (199 mph). It's possible that the 5% incline on that back straight might have requested more power from the high-performance unit, or the driver attempted to coast for a bit so he wouldn't trash the battery completely. We'll leave it to Tesla to clear things up, but why the car couldn't reach its advertised top speed remains a mystery.
Lastly, there's a new production electric vehicle that's wearing the Nurburgring crown. Porsche must answer, and Lucid should rush to take the Air Sapphire there. This fight must continue!
Rimac, however, might surprise everyone very soon.
Moreover, the Tesla's notable performance is similar to that of a Ferrari Enzo. The hypercar made between 2002 and 2004 completed a lap of the Nurburgring in 07:25.2 back in 2008. Most recently, a Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4Matic+ ran the circuit in 07:25.4 five years ago. The internal combustion engine put into a serious passenger vehicle remains undefeated on the track. However, EVs are catching up.
