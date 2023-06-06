2024 Lexus GX Shows More Skin, Will Debut June 8 With All-New Toyota Tacoma Underpinnings

Twinned with the Land Cruiser Prado, the GX is a mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction. The original was introduced back in January 2002 at the North American International Auto Show under the J120 codename with a 4.7-liter V8 powerplant, hence its GX 470 designation.
The second generation, referred to as J150, rolled out in 2009 for 2010 with a 4.6-liter V8 in the US market or a 4.0-liter V6 in China. The six-cylinder lump was and still is used by a plethora of Toyota vehicles (think 4Runner and FJ Cruiser).
On June 8, the all-new GX will be revealed in all its glory in both American and European specifications. The US premiere will take place in Austin, Texas. According to Lexus, the press materials for Europe will become available on June 9 at 2:00 am CET.
In the meantime, Toyota's luxury division has published yet another design teaser for the 2024 model year GX. On this occasion, we're presented with pretty much all there is from the front and front three-quarters of the vehicle. From the design of the LED headlights to the LED fog lamps, blacked-out grille, clamshell hood, and black-painted roof bars, there is a lot to like about the newcomer. We can further notice a gray insert in the lower half of the front bumper, which is – most likely – the front side of a skid plate. Considering that we're looking at an off-road SUV, a skid plate is utmost necessary.
Pretty flat on the sides, the GX is reassuringly flat out back as well. Previous design teasers confirm a thin light bar connecting the taillights, the third brake light built into a roof-mounted spoiler, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The big question is, what may be hiding under the hood? We already know the platform is TNGA-F, which Toyota uses in the recently unveiled Tacoma for the 2024 model year. The pickup truck's 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine is the most likely culprit, and there's a case to be made for the i-FORCE MAX four-cylinder turbo hybrid powertrain as well.
The full-size LX and Tundra both use V6 lumps, opening the possibility for a six-cylinder mill. A torque-converter auto is pretty much certain, either the eight-speed unit of the Tacoma or the ten-speed gearbox used in full-size applications of the TNGA-F. There's also the possibility of a manual despite manual gearboxes getting increasingly rarer in this segment.
What's certain is that prospective customers of the GX need to understand that a naturally-aspirated V8 isn't on the menu. The 2024 model is also expected to sell for a higher price than the 2023 Lexus GX, which retails at $59,275 in the US market. The base trim level, mid-range Premium, and well-equipped Luxury all feature three-row seating and four-wheel drive.
On June 8, the all-new GX will be revealed in all its glory in both American and European specifications. The US premiere will take place in Austin, Texas. According to Lexus, the press materials for Europe will become available on June 9 at 2:00 am CET.
In the meantime, Toyota's luxury division has published yet another design teaser for the 2024 model year GX. On this occasion, we're presented with pretty much all there is from the front and front three-quarters of the vehicle. From the design of the LED headlights to the LED fog lamps, blacked-out grille, clamshell hood, and black-painted roof bars, there is a lot to like about the newcomer. We can further notice a gray insert in the lower half of the front bumper, which is – most likely – the front side of a skid plate. Considering that we're looking at an off-road SUV, a skid plate is utmost necessary.
Pretty flat on the sides, the GX is reassuringly flat out back as well. Previous design teasers confirm a thin light bar connecting the taillights, the third brake light built into a roof-mounted spoiler, and plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The big question is, what may be hiding under the hood? We already know the platform is TNGA-F, which Toyota uses in the recently unveiled Tacoma for the 2024 model year. The pickup truck's 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine is the most likely culprit, and there's a case to be made for the i-FORCE MAX four-cylinder turbo hybrid powertrain as well.
The full-size LX and Tundra both use V6 lumps, opening the possibility for a six-cylinder mill. A torque-converter auto is pretty much certain, either the eight-speed unit of the Tacoma or the ten-speed gearbox used in full-size applications of the TNGA-F. There's also the possibility of a manual despite manual gearboxes getting increasingly rarer in this segment.
What's certain is that prospective customers of the GX need to understand that a naturally-aspirated V8 isn't on the menu. The 2024 model is also expected to sell for a higher price than the 2023 Lexus GX, which retails at $59,275 in the US market. The base trim level, mid-range Premium, and well-equipped Luxury all feature three-row seating and four-wheel drive.
ALL-NEW LEXUS GX UNVEILED PRIOR TO WORLD PREMIERE https://t.co/ddNlrQwtyC#Lexus ; #LexusGX ; #ExperienceAmazing— Lexus News Europe (@Lexus_EU) June 6, 2023