New Lexus LC 500 Ultimate Edition Demands To See How Much Money You Have in the Bank

Lexus took the automotive world by storm back in 2012 with the introduction of the LF-LC Concept at the Detroit Motor Show. After spending a jaw-dropping amount of money on research and development, they put it into production under the LC moniker in 2017 at the Motomachi factory in Japan.
Deemed one of the best-looking cars in the segment, the Lexus LC has given birth to several special edition models over the years, which set themselves apart from the regular family by featuring exclusive touches inside and out. The Lexus LC 500 is the latest to join the lineup, and it is the pinnacle of the series, according to Toyota's luxury car brand.
Said to be available in limited numbers worldwide, without disclosing how many of them will be made in total, the new Lexus LC 500 Ultimate Edition stands out thanks to the Hakugin White exterior paint finish, which features a matte look. Lexus also mentions the black detailing all around, including those on the grille, headlamp surrounds, side mirror caps, and wheels. Speaking of the latter, it comes with a set of five-spoke forged alloys that measure 21 inches in diameter.
While the exterior is said to be a nod to the iconic LFA, the iconic supercar that was assembled from 2010 to 2012, considered by certain car enthusiasts to be one of the best exotic machines ever made, the cockpit is all about luxury. Lexus gave it Kachi-Blue upholstery here, combining semi-aniline leather on the Coupe with leather and Alcantara on the Convertible. Each car sports an individually-numbered plaque on the center console that tells occupants this is not the run-of-the-mill LC but a more special one.
Limited edition scuff plates greet users upon opening the doors, and some of the onboard equipment comprises the premium audio system signed by Mark Levinson, which has 13 speakers, a color head-up display, and a panoramic view monitor. Lexus says the LC 500 Ultimate Edition specification matches that of the range-topping LC Sport Pack+, with the features mentioned above being standard extras.
Besides the visual tweaks and added gear, the LC 500 Ultimate Edition has airflow-controlling canard fins on the bumper molding. The coupe gets a black carbon fiber rear wing that deploys on its own, whose shape was created with input from competition flying from race pilot Yoshihide Muroya. Power comes from the 5.0-liter V8 engine, which works in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission, developing 457 hp (464 ps/341 kW).
Lexus says fewer than ten copies of the new special edition Lexus LC 500 will be available in the United Kingdom, priced from £116,000 ($143,780) for the Coupe and £122,000 ($151,217) for the Convertible. Production will commence in September.
