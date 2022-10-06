Lexus LC Enters 2023 With Optimized Suspension Tuning

For starters, Toyota’s luxury division promises better handling by means of “suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy.” More specifically, the Japanese automaker is referring to subtle optimizations for better ground contact feel, more linear steering response, and superior steering effectiveness during high-G cornering.The sharp-looking sports coupe and convertible further sweetens the deal with a new exterior finish – Cloudburst Gray – which joins eight other colors. Those colors are Cadmium Orange, Atomic Silver, Ultra White, Caviar, Infrared, Nightfall Mica, Flare Yellow, and Nori Green Pearl.Last, but certainly not least, prospective customers are treated to a 10-year subscription to Lexus Connected Services. The highlight comes in the form of Drive Connect, which uses cloud and onboard computing for seamless voice control. “Hey Lexus” is the command that enables access to the likes of navigation, media, phone, and many other common in-car features.Over in the United States, the fixed-head coupe is rocking starting price of $94,600 sans $1,150 for the destination freight charge. Stepping up to the V6-powered hybrid, which can be considered a downgrade in terms of aural pleasure, sees that price tag increase to $100,600 plus freight. The soft-topped convertible is a V8-only affair that costs $102,650 plus $1,150.Connected to a 10-speed automatic produced by Toyota subsidiary Aisin, the 2UR-GSE V8 cranks out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-foot (540 Nm) on full song, enabling a zero-to-60 time of 4.4 seconds for the coupe and 4.6 for the convertible. The 8GR-FXS V6 hybrid is joined by a planetary continuously variable transmission combined with a four-speed automatic for a total of 10 forward ratios. Combined, the combustion engine and hybrid system deliver up to 354 ponies and 369 pound-foot (500 Nm).