2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series Comes With Serialized Badge, Only 150 Units Available

For the U.S. market, the LC 500 has been gifted with a limited-run visual package. 150 units of the Inspiration Series will be made in total, and the very first examples of the breed will arrive at dealers in late spring.
The coupe retails at $104,500 while the convertible is $115,580 sans destination charge. By comparison, the LC 500 coupe and convertible start at $94,125 and $102,175 before taxes. What do you get for your hard-earned cash, though? For starters, the grand tourer boasts Inspiration Series stainless-steel scuff plates and a center console-mounted serialized badge.
Finished in Iridium exterior and black ornamentation, this fellow also flaunts a bi-tone interior “that promotes endless driving enjoyment.” As expected of the Lexus brand, its marketing talk doesn’t really make sense.
Based on the LC 500 Touring Package, the LC 500 Inspiration Series further sweetens the deal with 21-inch wheels paired with black finishes on the front grille, headlamps, and taillamps. We also have to mention the coupe’s rear air wing spoiler and the convertible’s Dark Rose fabric top. On the inside, things are somewhat hard to fathom because the coupe gets comfort seats while the convertible features sport seats. Shouldn’t it be the other way around given that the coupe is the stiffer, better-handling car? Oh well…
Finished in semi-aniline black leather upholstery with Dark Rose accents and seatbelts, the cabin also impresses in terms of aural pleasure thanks to the 13-speaker Mark Levinson 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio System. Customers of the convertible are further offered a climate concierge with upper body heating and NuLuxe synthetic leather for the headliner.
A head-up display, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System also need to be highlighted, along with a 10-speed auto and a naturally-aspirated V8 powerplant.
The 5.0-liter engine is much obliged to cut off fuel at 7,300 rpm. Peak horsepower is generated at 7,100 rpm to the tune of 471 ponies. As for peak torque, the Japanese marque quotes 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) 4,800 rpm.
Finished in Iridium exterior and black ornamentation, this fellow also flaunts a bi-tone interior “that promotes endless driving enjoyment.” As expected of the Lexus brand, its marketing talk doesn’t really make sense.
Based on the LC 500 Touring Package, the LC 500 Inspiration Series further sweetens the deal with 21-inch wheels paired with black finishes on the front grille, headlamps, and taillamps. We also have to mention the coupe’s rear air wing spoiler and the convertible’s Dark Rose fabric top. On the inside, things are somewhat hard to fathom because the coupe gets comfort seats while the convertible features sport seats. Shouldn’t it be the other way around given that the coupe is the stiffer, better-handling car? Oh well…
Finished in semi-aniline black leather upholstery with Dark Rose accents and seatbelts, the cabin also impresses in terms of aural pleasure thanks to the 13-speaker Mark Levinson 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio System. Customers of the convertible are further offered a climate concierge with upper body heating and NuLuxe synthetic leather for the headliner.
A head-up display, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System also need to be highlighted, along with a 10-speed auto and a naturally-aspirated V8 powerplant.
The 5.0-liter engine is much obliged to cut off fuel at 7,300 rpm. Peak horsepower is generated at 7,100 rpm to the tune of 471 ponies. As for peak torque, the Japanese marque quotes 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) 4,800 rpm.