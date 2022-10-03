2023 Lexus NX Gets Minor Price Increase, Similarly Minor Updates

Redesigned on the GA-K platform last year, the NX enters 2023 with little in the way of changes. For starters, the 350 is newly available with the F Sport Handling Package that includes AVS and performance dampers.
Introduced a while back in the LC, adaptive variable suspension employs a handful of sensors that read the road and optimize damping force depending on conditions to improve ride quality, reduce body roll, and so forth. Exclusive to F Sport-equipped models, Dark Graphite Aluminum ornamentation also needs to be mentioned, along with a unique meter, bolstered seats, a sportier steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and scuff plates from the same material. Perforated Black and Circuit Red NuLuxe high-quality upholstery can be found on the seats, steering wheel, and center console.
The 350 F Sport also comes with a bolder grille, 20-inch aluminum wheels in gloss black, color-key overfenders, black roof rails, black daylight opening window framing, and a selection of F Sport-exclusive colors for the vehicle’s exterior (Ultrasonic Blue 2.0, Ultra White, and Obsidian).
Available on the 450h+ plug-in hybrid as well, the F Sport Handling Package can be optioned with the Luxury Package that adds unique headlamps, Thematic Ambient Illumination, and 14-inch touchscreen infotainment. Speaking of which, the multimedia system has been updated with extended Drive Connect services. Upgrading to the 14-inch unit comes with a three-year trial subscription for Drive Connect services such as Cloud Navigation, Destination Assist, and Intelligent Assistant voice control.
Customers are presented with no fewer than five trim levels for 2023, starting with the NX 250 FWD that retails at $39,755 compared to $37,950 for the previous model year. The NX 250 AWD is $41,355, excluding the $150 destination charge, followed by the AWD-only 350 at $43,105.
The NX 350h is where things get a little more interesting thanks to hybrid assistance, yours from $43,105 at press time. As for the range-topping configuration, $57,705 is the MSRP for the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid.
